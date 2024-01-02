Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School, Bahrain took centre stage at the prestigious "Campus France" event, where the college had the honour of representing Vatel's parent institution. Director General Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa expressed immense delight at the college's selection to represent Vatel at this significant event.

The event, spanning Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, and Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman, unfolded from December 2, 2023, to December 11, 2023. Shaikh Khaled highlighted that during this period, the college showcased its academic prowess, introducing attendees to its unique academic programs and the comprehensive services provided to students.

"School students were extended a warm invitation to pursue their studies in the Kingdom of Bahrain or at one of the 50 esteemed Vatel colleges worldwide," stated Shaikh Khaled. He underscored the college's trustworthiness and international standing, emphasizing its pioneering theoretical and practical academic programs in hospitality, hotel management, and tourism.

Shaikh Khaled emphasized the crucial role played by the college in raising awareness about abundant opportunities within the tourism sector. He expounded on the college's commitment to training and qualifying professionals in Bahrain and the region, adhering to the highest international standards prevalent in the hospitality and tourism sector. The college contributes significantly to supplying the tourism industry with highly skilled and qualified personnel while offering distinguished educational programs and practical applications.

"In providing a modern and dynamic educational environment, Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School ensures that the quality of education aligns seamlessly with the evolving needs of the international labour market," added Shaikh Khaled. The college remains dedicated to fostering excellence, preparing students for success in the ever-expanding field of hospitality and tourism.