Bahrain: Vatel Bahrain hosted its official launch event introducing its newly established MBA in International Hotel Management, the first programme of its kind in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region. The gathering brought together senior officials, professionals from the hospitality sector, and the college’s alumni.

The session highlighted the MBA expected outcomes, emphasizing its role in advancing the hospitality industry in Bahrain and the wider region. It was presented as a modern academic pathway that aligns with global labor market requirements, responds to rapid transformations in tourism and hospitality, and prepares specialized leaders to drive growth in the sector.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, stated: “We are pleased to launch the MBA in Hotel Management, an internationally recognized academic pathway designed to prepare professionals and graduates for senior leadership positions in the hospitality and tourism sector, both in Bahrain and abroad. The launch event provided a valuable platform for participants to engage with faculty members and gain a deeper understanding of the opportunities the programme offers.”

Sheikh Khaled added: “Through Vatel’s long-standing experience in hospitality education, we have developed a clear understanding of the sector’s needs locally and internationally. The tourism sector’s growth we are witnessing in the region calls for a unique programme that combines academic knowledge with practical experience, ensuring that graduates are fully prepared to meet the demands of a competitive and fast-evolving global hospitality industry. The launch of this MBA programme represents a strategic step towards addressing these needs and bridging the professional gap in the sector.”

The MBA in International Hotel Management is a two-year programme taught in English and accredited by the Higher Education Council. The programme is listed at Level 7 on the European Qualifications Framework (EQF) and aligned to Level 9 on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF).

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to over 50 campuses across more than 30 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.