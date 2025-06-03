Bahrain: Vatel Bahrain took part in the Bahraini-Saudi University Expo, held in Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Organised by the Alumni Club in collaboration with Asas Al-Elaqa for Exhibitions.

The event welcomed the participation of a wide array of universities, colleges, institutes, and educational and training academies from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and across the Gulf region.

Vatel Bahrain’s participation at the expo attracted substantial attention from prospective students and visitors, who engaged directly with the college’s representatives to gain insight into its distinctive academic offerings. The spotlight was on its flagship bachelor's programme in International Hotel Management, which integrates rigorous academic instruction with immersive, real-world training. This comprehensive curriculum is purposefully structured to develop advanced competencies across the hospitality, tourism, and hotel management sectors—equipping graduates with the skills, versatility, and global perspective required to thrive in today’s competitive international hospitality landscape.

Commenting on the participation, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, underscored the college’s commitment to participating in educational exhibitions to introducing prospective students to its programmes, and noted that such engagements are pivotal in raising awareness of Vatel Bahrain’s role in enhancing academic and professional opportunities within the hospitality industry.

Sheikh Khaled commented, “We are particularly eager to participate in exhibitions held in Saudi Arabia, as Vatel Bahrain is among the institutions officially recommended for Saudi students pursuing studies abroad. Our participation in the Expo underscores Vatel Bahrain’s ongoing commitment to advancing regional academic collaboration and broadening access to quality education across the Gulf.”

Sheikh Khaled further emphasised that the expo served as a valuable platform for engaging directly with prospective students expressing interest in Vatel Bahrain’s International Hotel Management programme. “Our objective is to support students by addressing their queries, providing tailored academic guidance, and highlighting the unique advantages of pursuing higher education within an internationally recognised and forward-looking academic environment,” Sheikh Khaled stated. “Vatel Bahrain continues to solidify its position as a premier regional centre of excellence in tourism, hospitality, and hotel management education—and we warmly welcome aspiring students to be part of this transformative journey.”

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 55 campuses across 33 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.