Bahrain: Vatel Bahrain has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to renew its partnership with Downtown Rotana Hotel, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening collaboration with Bahrain’s top hospitality establishments

The renewed partnership reaffirms the Vatel Bahrain’s commitment to advancing experiential learning and preparing a qualified national workforce capable of thriving in Bahrain’s dynamic hospitality sector. It also highlights the college continuous efforts to immerse students in authentic, high-caliber training environments that cultivate technical proficiency and professional excellence in line with the distinguished standards of the Rotana Hotels brand.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, stated that the renewal of the partnership with Downtown Rotana Hotel reflects the solid relationship between both entities and their shared vision to offer hands-on training experiences that allow national talents to translate academic learning into real-world practice. Such collaborations serve as a cornerstone in preparing the next generation of hospitality leaders in Bahrain, equipping them with the professional insight and practical expertise required to excel in a competitive global industry.

Sheikh Khaled added: "This partnership provides Vatel Bahrain students with an exceptional opportunity to acquire professional experience within a five-star hospitality environment. By engaging in structured training across the hotel’s various departments, students refine their expertise in tourism, hospitality, and hotel management. The collaboration effectively bridges academic learning with real-world application, equipping participants with the competencies and professional mindset required to perform at par with international hospitality standards."

Mr. Nicolas Gardier, General Manager of Downtown Rotana, commented: “We are delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with Vatel Bahrain, which has consistently played a pivotal role in nurturing talented and ambitious professionals contributing to the advancement of the Kingdom’s hospitality sector. Supporting education and practical training in this field is deeply aligned with our vision of investing in youth as the foundation for a thriving hospitality industry. We believe that empowering the next generation of professionals is essential to shaping the future of the sector, both in Bahrain and across the wider region.”

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to over 50 campuses across more than 30 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.