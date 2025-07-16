Bahrain: Vatel Bahrain has organized a highly engaging Open Day at the Hilton Bahrain Hotel, underscoring its continued commitment to showcasing its internationally recognized academic programmes in tourism and hospitality.

Designed as an immersive and experiential event, the initiative offered prospective students and their parents a practical and insightful introduction to the hospitality industry through interactive experiences.

The open day was officially inaugurated by Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, alongside Mr. Ryan Dayaday, Director of Human resources at Hilton Bahrain.

In collaboration with Hilton Bahrain, the programme featured a guided hotel tour and offered a series of interactive sessions across various operational and managerial departments of the hotel, providing a first-hand understanding of hotel management practices.

A comprehensive introductory session was also held to showcase Vatel Bahrain’s Bachelor of International Hotel Management programme, combining academic theory with hands-on professional training to equip students with the skills and knowledge essential for success in hospitality industry. The day concluded with a networking session, fostering engagement between participants and Vatel Bahrain team, Vatel students and graduates, besides hospitality professionals from Hilton Bahrain.

Speaking at the event, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa emphasized that the open day, held in collaboration with Hilton Bahrain, represented a significant opportunity for prospective students to explore the hospitality sector through an immersive experience that allows them to learn about both theoretical and practical aspects of Vatel Bahrain curriculum firsthand.

Sheikh Khaled further added, “This event provided a comprehensive platform to showcase the unique opportunities offered by Vatel Bahrain leading to wide-ranging career choices in the rapidly expanding hospitality and tourism sectors within the Kingdom and the wider region. Moreover, this open day reflects our strategic commitment to cultivating hospitality professionals who uphold the highest standards of environmental responsibility, in alignment with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy 2022–2026.”

Mr. Ryan Dayaday, Director of Human resources at Hilton Bahrain, commented: “We are proud our productive collaboration with Vatel Bahrain to develop Bahraini talent capable of leading the future of hospitality. Through hands-on training and industry-best practices, we equip students with the skills to excel in this competitive field. Hilton Bahrain remains committed to supporting Vatel Bahrain students by providing practical experience at one of the Kingdom’s premier hotels.”

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 55 campuses across 33 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.