Cairo, Egypt: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today its partnership with noon Payments, noon.com’s online payments gateway, to offer Valu’s convenient and accessible financial solutions to customers.

By integrating Valu's array of financial solutions into noon Payments' full-fledged platform, which aims to simplify transactions for both local merchants and customers alongside its multiple online payment methods, the collaboration will facilitate the growth journey for enterprises of all sizes. It will also attract new segments and encourage existing merchants and customers to embrace the flexibility of Valu’s payment plans, empowering businesses to offer innovative payment solutions to their consumers.

“Valu is excited to deepen its collaboration with noon through partnering with noon Payments, a trusted partner in our journey to provide seamless financial solutions for customers across the MENA region," said Bassel El Tokhy, Group Chief Operating Officer of Valu. “Our long-standing relationship with noon has been defined by innovation and a shared commitment to enhancing the shopping experience. Together, we've enabled noon customers to access a vast array of products on their e-commerce platform, complemented by the flexibility of our customizable payment plans. With this latest partnership with noon Payments, we are reinforcing our dedication to empowering consumers with flexible payment options that enable them to make purchases they desire while managing their finances reliably. We believe we can bring even more convenience, flexibility, and financial empowerment to customers and partners across the MENA region.”

Moustafa Maher, Country Manager of noon Payments Egypt, commented, “We are pleased to be partnering with Valu to integrate noon Payments’ cutting-edge payment solutions with its innovative financial services. This partnership aims to provide local businesses and consumers in Egypt with a seamless experience, while supporting growth in our local economy.”

noon Payments has a simple API and a quick setup process, and it is available for businesses of all sizes. Payment links, easy monthly installments, invoicing, subscriptions, and a detailed dashboard are among the features that help to simplify transactions and increase customer satisfaction. Merchants who accept noon payments can now reach out to more customers than ever before by providing a wider range of payment options. It's worth noting that Noon Payments has partnered with renowned companies such as Americana Group and Emaar Properties.

About Valu

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 6,500 points of sale and over 2,000 websites and apps – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 15 million in the luxury space through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, and Ulter respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. In collaboration with Visa, Valu has recently launched a co-branded credit card and its own prepaid card. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

About noon

noon.com was founded with the goal of cultivating an ecosystem of regionally-based digital companies in order to secure the future of the region's digital landscape. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.