Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today its strategic partnership with Proctor & Gamble (P&G) to offer innovative financing solutions for Braun's grooming products' consumers in Egypt. The collaboration is set to improve accessibility to Braun's grooming products by providing affordability solutions for consumers. Through this partnership, Valu aims to empower consumers to make easier and faster purchase decisions, particularly for high-cash outlay products like Braun.

This collaboration marks the first partnership between a Financial Technology provider and a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company in Egypt. It will enable customers to purchase Braun products through multiple online and retail channels with special discounts and zero-interest offerings when utilizing Valu's services. This not only benefits consumers by making premium grooming products more affordable but also strengthens Valu's position as a leading provider of innovative financial solutions in the region.

Bassel El Tokhy, Group Chief Operations Officer of Valu, said, “Cultivating strategic partnerships is at the core of Valu's mission to redefine financial accessibility in the MENA region, which is why we are incredibly excited to join forces with P&G to enhance accessibility to Braun's grooming products. At Valu, we believe in empowering consumers by providing them with flexible financial solutions that meet their needs. Through this collaboration, we are not only making premium grooming products more affordable but also streamlining the purchasing process for our customers. The collaboration with Braun is also a steppingstone for future collaborations with other P&G brands across its categories.”

Braun, a trusted brand in Egypt, offers a diverse range of grooming products for both males and females, including shavers, stylers, home laser products, and Silk-épil devices, providing convenience for consumers to groom and style at home.

Karim El Sherif, Chief Marketing Officer – Africa at P&G, commented, “At P&G, we continuously strive to provide our consumers with products that meet their needs and improve their daily lives. Our partnership with Valu allows us to take this commitment further by offering flexible payment options for Braun's grooming products. We believe that removing financial barriers can make our products more accessible to a wider audience, ultimately enhancing consumer satisfaction.”

Since its inception at the end of 2017, Valu has continued to revolutionize the Egyptian fintech landscape through its innovative offerings as part of its broader strategy to improve people’s quality of life and contribute to promoting financial inclusion across the country. Over the years, Valu has consistently pushed the boundaries of the market by introducing innovative and deeply integrated financial solutions. Today, Valu is a household name in Egypt; it plays a pivotal role in fostering financial empowerment and inclusivity within the market, extending its services to include investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and savings solutions through five unique verticals: U, Business, Akeed, Flip, and Invest. Valu has recently launched its pre-paid card and co-branded credit card in partnership with Visa.

About Valu

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 6,000 points of sale and over 1,500 websites and apps – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 15 million in the luxury space through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, and Ulter respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions and more through Valu Business. Valu has recently launched its pre-paid card and co-branded credit card in partnership with Visa. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

About Proctor & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

P&G started manufacturing in Egypt close to 40 years ago. Today, P&G Egypt has two large manufacturing sites in 6th of October city. On top of the Middle East and Africa Planning Service Center and the Egypt Business Office.

Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.