Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, has announced a collaboration with Alameda Healthcare Group (Alameda) to avail Valu’s flexible payment and installment plans to patients. The partnership will provide patients with immediate access to quality medical services by utilizing Valu’s flexible payment plans, which offer payment periods of up to 60 months.

Valu customers can now finance a wide range of inpatient and outpatient services at Alameda Healthcare Group’s two tertiary care hospital brands, Dar Al Fouad and As-Salam International; its specialized gastroenterology and liver care center, Elixir Gastro and Liver Care Center; its physiotherapy and rehabilitation clinic, German Rehabilitation Center; and general healthcare clinics, Tabibi, where patients can utilize the full range of their Valu spending limit.

“Having already inked various partnerships with multiple leaders in the healthcare space, our partnership with Alameda Healthcare Group reflects our continued commitment to making quality healthcare accessible for all,” said Motaz Lotfy, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Senior Director of Valu. “We have identified the best physicians and medical technologies, and we want to ensure our customers can tap into quality healthcare without worrying about the financial burden of paying the immediate upfront costs for that care. Our platform’s flexible payment plans will empower patients to seek quality care with peace of mind.”

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Valu to offer our patients flexible payment options that support healthcare providers and patients throughout their journeys within the Alameda Healthcare Group," stated Eslam Edris, Chief Marketing Officer of Alameda Healthcare Group. "This collaboration signifies the seamless integration of Valu's advanced payment solutions across our facilities. Healthcare providers will benefit patients utilizing Valu's flexible payment plans. The partnership will encompass multiple locations across Egypt's major cities and districts, including As-Salam International Hospital in Maadi, Dar Al Fouad in the 6th of October city, Dar Al Fouad in Nasr City, and As-Salam International Hospital in New Cairo, along with Elixir (an outpatient endoscopy center), TABIBI, a specialized homecare provider, provides a unique, convenient experience through a qualified medical team at home or through telemedicine services, and German Center for Rehabilitation. This partnership aligns with Alameda's strategy to expand its client base across Egypt and deliver added value to new and existing clients nationwide."

Since its inception at the end of 2017, Valu has continued to revolutionize the Egyptian fintech landscape through its innovative offerings as part of its broader strategy to improve people’s quality of life and contribute to promoting financial inclusion across the country. Over the years, Valu has consistently pushed the boundaries of the market by introducing innovative and deeply integrated financial solutions. Today, Valu is a household name in Egypt; it plays a pivotal role in fostering financial empowerment and inclusivity within the market. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U and its newly introduced high-value purchases financing product, Ulter. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items in the luxury space and e-gift cards through the AZ Valu fund, and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, Ulter, and Flip respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu has also recently introduced its prepaid card and its credit card in collaboration with Visa.

About Alameda Healthcare Group:

Alameda Healthcare Group is a leading healthcare provider in Egypt, dedicated to providing the community with healthcare services of the highest quality and leveraging global communications and leading technologies to deliver medical care to patients. Alameda has a bed capacity of 1,023 beds and 128 clinics through a strategically located network of four facilities across Greater Cairo, which includes As-salam International Hospital – ASSIH at Maadi. ASSIH New Cairo; Dar Al Fouad Nasr City, and Dar Al Fouad 6th of October City. In addition, the group operates Elixir, an outpatient endoscopy center in Mohaddessin and Maadi, as well as Tabibi, a 24/7 primary healthcare clinic located in downtown, fifth settlement, Maadi & 6th of October.

