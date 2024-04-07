Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today its partnership with Crowne Plaza West Cairo – Arkan, an InterContinental’s Hotels Group hotel, and the first premium hotel in the heart of Sheikh Zayed. Valu aims to offer payment solutions with this collaboration, providing flexible hotel accommodation plans, and private events in Egypt.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance the guest experience by offering flexible payment plans ranging from one to 60 months across all the hotel’s services. This includes services such as social functions, events, engagements and weddings at the ballroom which offers a terrace as well as the rooftop overlooking a pool, in addition to room bookings and food and beverage offerings. Situated within the iconic community landmark, Arkan Plaza, Crowne Plaza West Cairo – Arkan brings top-notch luxury and seamless service of the InterContinental’s Hotels Group to the west of the capital. With 178 modern guestrooms designed for optimal work-life balance, it also offers a variety of exquisite dining options and wedding venues.

Motaz Lofty, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Senior Director of Valu, commented on the partnership, saying “This partnership is a game-changer for travelers and event organizers. By extending our flexible payment solutions encompassing the array of services at Crowne Plaza, we are not only redefining convenience but also ushering in a new era of seamless, tailored luxury experiences for travelers and event organizers alike. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to accessibility and customer-centric solutions, paving the way for seamless and convenient experiences across industries.”

George Onsi, Operations Director at Crowne Plaza, added, “At Crown Plaza West Cairo – Arkan, we are excited to build this dynamic partnership with Valu, a trailblazer in financial technology. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing unmatched experiences for our guests. By teaming up with Valu, we are embracing cutting-edge payment solutions while also ensuring our guests can enjoy the utmost flexibility and convenience. We look forward to a successful collaboration that enhances the overall guest experience, setting new standards of excellence in the hospitality industry.”

Since its inception at the end of 2017, Valu has continued to revolutionize the Egyptian fintech landscape through its innovative offerings as part of its broader strategy to improve people’s quality of life and contribute to promoting financial inclusion across the country. Over the years, Valu has consistently pushed the boundaries of the market by introducing innovative and deeply integrated financial solutions. Today, Valu is a household name in Egypt; it plays a pivotal role in fostering financial empowerment and inclusivity within the market. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region, through U and its newly introduced high-value purchases financing product, Ulter. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and savings solutions through the AZ Valu fund, EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter and Akeed, respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu has recently introduced its prepaid card co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa.

About Valu

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 6,500 points of sale and over 2,000 websites and apps – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 15 million in the luxury space through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, and Ulter respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu had recently introduced its prepaid card co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions.

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Senior Communications Manager of EFG Holding

osalama@valu.com.eg

Valu Public Relations Team

Public_Relations@valu.com.eg

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.