DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Today at Arab Health 2024, Ultraviolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI), a global leader in UV air and surface disinfection, introduced the new UVDI-GO™ UV LED Surface Sanitizer and the next generation UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer with UV Smart Connect™ cloud communications. The advanced, no-touch UV disinfection product innovations accelerate the speed and simplicity at which Healthcare professionals can disinfect surfaces of high-risk microorganisms throughout Healthcare facilities.

The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer with UV Smart Connect™

The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer, globally trusted in over 1,100 hospitals for whole room disinfection, is now available with UV Smart Connect™ cloud communications technology. UV Smart Connect™ communications automatically transfers device use and device health data to the UVDI 360° digital hub after every room treatment cycle. This allows Healthcare facilities to efficiently manage their UV disinfection program and reporting with comprehensive, easy-to-access data. The newest UVDI-360 features the same advanced UV-C technology independently proven to inactivate 99.99% of 35 microorganisms in 5 minutes at 8 feet (2.44 meters) distance, demonstrated effective in over 25 clinical studies and widely trusted by Healthcare professionals worldwide.

The UVDI-GO™ UV LED Surface Sanitizer

UVDI will also showcase the new UVDI-GO™ UV LED Surface Sanitizer, featuring advanced UV LED technology for fast, on-the-go disinfection of high-touch, shared surfaces by trained Healthcare professionals. The UVDI-GO™ is independently proven to inactivate 99.99% of C. difficile spores and Candida auris on surfaces in 20 seconds – MRSA and CRE in 10 seconds - at 4” (10.2 cm) distance. The UVDI-GO™ is safe for use on common Healthcare surfaces, including Workstations on Wheels (WOWs), touchscreens, monitors, smartphones and tablets, providing chemical-free disinfection between-and-after uses.

“Our expanded portfolio of high-performance, no-touch UV disinfection products provides Healthcare professionals with proven tools to combat high-risk microorganisms throughout their facilities,” stated Richard Hayes, President, UVDI. “UVDI is committed to helping Healthcare teams with advanced disinfecting technology that is effective, efficient and easy-to-use.”

Attendees at Arab Health can visit the UVDI Stand C.C49 for product demonstrations and information, as well as learn more at www.uvdi.com.

About UVDI:

UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI) designs and manufactures advanced Ultraviolet (UV) technology to clean the air and surfaces where we live, work and play. UVDI UV-C surface disinfection and Indoor Air Quality products are made in the U.S.A. and globally trusted in over 1,100 hospitals and 10,000 facilities. Its quality management systems and environmental management systems are certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Valencia, California, UVDI is a proud family-owned company and certified Minority Business Enterprise. Learn more at www.uvdi.com.

