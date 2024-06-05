Kuwait: Boursa Kuwait hosted an investor relations (IR) workshop in collaboration with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) and its Kuwait chapter, highlighting the role that artificial intelligence (AI) can play in elevating the IR function and what that means for long-term value creation. The workshop, held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at the exchange’s premises, was given by Mr. Nicolas Robert, Senior Director - Head of MENA Capital Markets at APCO and Ms. Sophie Schmitt, Director - Continental Europe, Middle East & Africa at Notified, who then took part in a panel discussion moderated by Mrs. Reem Al-Hajri, General Manager Investor Relations and M&A at STC Kuwait.

The workshop gave IR practitioners a unique opportunity to gain knowledge on international IR best practices as well as the influence of emerging technologies in transforming this sphere and came as a part of Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to raising awareness on the key role of the IR function for listed companies.

Commenting on the workshop, Mr. Fahad Al-Besher, Director of Investor Relations at Boursa Kuwait said: “Investor relations is continuously increasing in significance as a core function within listed companies. The role of the IR officer is constantly evolving, and today’s practitioners are required to consistently keep up with the latest developments and trends of this dynamic industry as well as navigate the volatility of today’s capital markets. Through its strategic partnership with the Middle East Investor Relations Association and its chapter in Kuwait, Boursa Kuwait aims to empower IR officers by organizing workshops, seminars and awareness sessions as well as reinforcing their role and its importance when communicating with current and prospective investors and the broader investment community.”

The sessions delved deep into the pivotal role played by IR in creating long-term value for companies as well as discussed methods to elevate disclosures to enhance the equity story while the insightful panel discussion explored the role of AI in transforming and creating new opportunities within the IR landscape, illuminating IR practitioners on the significance of embracing this change and leveraging the technology to succeed.

Commenting on the workshop, Director – Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa at Notified Mrs. Sophie Schmitt said, “I am very thankful to be hosted by Boursa Kuwait and take part in such a thought-provoking session and best-in-class event. When we think about artificial intelligence, its important for us to look at its innovation curve and arc in a similar vein to that of smartphones in 2007. We still have a long way to go as the technology is still in its early stages, and we anticipate a lot of efficiencies to self-correct as the technology advances.”

Senior Director and Head of MENA Capital Markets at APCO Mr. Nicolas Robert said: "We are proud of our longstanding and successful partnership with Boursa Kuwait, an organization committed to pursuing excellence and leading by example. As the Investor Relations landscape is dynamic and constantly evolving, companies must have a well-structured and robust investor relations program to succeed in facilitating the value creation process in capital markets. We are glad to have had the opportunity to organize an insightful, interactive and engaging session for Kuwaiti capital market participants and express our gratitude to Boursa Kuwait for their unwavering support. We look forward to seeing continued fruitful and meaningful partnership opportunities in the future.”

The Middle East Investor Relations Association’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Paolo Casamassima added, “MEIRA’s success is driven by the dedication of our active members and the expertise of our valued partners. Collaborating with Boursa Kuwait is always a valuable experience as they consistently exemplify outstanding investor relations practices. Continuous learning and staying up to date with IR trends is vital and today’s session on artificial intelligence in IR truly showcases this commitment.”

Mr. Mohammad Abdal, Chairman of the Kuwait chapter of the Middle East Investor Relations Association, spoke about the importance of organizing workshops such as this one, saying: “Through organizing these workshops, we hope to raise the awareness of the importance of the investor relations function, which seeks to enhance communication and collaboration between listed companies and their investors, which helps paint a full picture of the value of listed companies. I want to thank Boursa Kuwait for hosting this workshop and look forward to more collaborations in the future.”

Organizing enlightening workshops and other educational initiatives form an integral part of Boursa Kuwait's Corporate Sustainability strategy, which aims to create a lasting and meaningful impact on the communities where it operates. These programs also reinforce the exchange's unwavering commitment and continuous efforts to equip all market participants with an in-depth understanding of the functioning of capital markets and various tools and techniques required to make informed investment decisions and effectively meet investors' needs. It also aligns with Goal 4 - Quality Education - and Goal 17 - Partnership for the Goals - of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

