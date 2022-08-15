DOHA, QATAR/PRNewswire/ -- Urban Tech, a subsidiary of Al Maadid Group, is now live with Yardi® technology after a successful implementation.



The company currently manages a diverse portfolio of residential real estate and commercial showrooms across the State of Qatar.



Urban Tech implemented solutions from Yardi's Residential Suite. These included Voyager to streamline property management and accounting, RentCafe CRM to manage the entire leasing journey from lead to lease, a resident self-serve portal for payments and maintenance requests and a landlord dashboard to provide the organisation with vital insight for performance relating to companies most important KPI's.



"Yardi's technology provides us with a seamlessly integrated solution that simplifies both commercial and residential asset and property management," said Ali Al Maadid. "With full visibility of our entire portfolio, our operational efficiency has increased. Our teams now have more time to focus on prospects and tenants, which has helped contribute to an increase."



"By implementing Yardi end-to-end solutions, Urban Tech can access a holistic overview of its portfolio from a centralised platform," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "The solutions continue to improve communication with Urban Tech's customers and enable real-time responses. We are excited to help Urban Tech utilise the Yardi platform further and grow their business."



About Urban Tech

Urban Tech is a real estate brokerage company that has recently expanded its scope of service to include a new real estate management division. Headquartered in Doha, Urban Tech manages a diverse portfolio of office buildings, showrooms, warehouses and many residential real estate properties across the State of Qatar. For more information, visit urbanqatar.com.



About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.