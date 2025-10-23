Moscow – Uptown 6 October Developments has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with the Russian company Bronya to launch “Bronya Egypt,” an exclusive partnership for the distribution of advanced thermal insulation products in Egypt and across Africa through its subsidiary, TiVC Trade. This move is part of the company’s strategy to diversify its investments and expand its industrial activities in alignment with the region’s sustainable development goals.

The agreement was signed during the “Made in Russia” International Export Forum held in Moscow on 21 October 2025, by Mr. Ahmed Abouzeid, Chairman of Uptown 6 October, via the subsidiary TiVC Trade, in the presence of official representatives from both the Egyptian and Russian governments, including Mr. Ruslan Arsamerzaev, Representative of the Russian Export Center in Egypt, Ms. Nina Sukharieva, Development Director at the Russian-Egyptian Business Council, and Mr. Ahmed Ayad, Minister Plenipotentiary at the Egyptian Commercial and Economic Office.

The Uptown 6 October delegation included Vice Chairman Motaz Shaarawy, Board Member Mokhtar El Shazly, Business Development Director Ahmed Yehia, and Russian Public Relations Consultant Robert Gadallah.

The “Made in Russia” International Export Forum is one of Europe’s leading events, gathering over 10,000 participants from more than 80 countries. It aims to promote industrial and trade cooperation between Russia and international markets, establish strategic partnerships, expand business between Russian and international companies, and facilitate the opening of new markets and the flow of exports and investments across participating countries.

Through this partnership, Bronya Egypt will hold exclusive distribution rights for Bronya’s liquid ceramic thermal insulation products in the Egyptian and African markets. This technology is highly efficient, providing insulation equivalent to 50–60 millimeters of traditional mineral wool with just a 1-millimeter layer, while offering moisture resistance, condensation prevention, fire resistance, and corrosion protection.

Operations will be based at Mall Al-Benaa in Uptown 6 October, leveraging Egypt’s strategic geographic position as a gateway between Russia and Africa. The company will serve multiple high-growth sectors, including residential and commercial real estate, industrial facilities, energy, and infrastructure projects, providing innovative insulation solutions that enhance thermal efficiency and reduce energy consumption across various developments.

This step reflects Uptown 6 October’s commitment to expanding its operations in advanced industrial technologies and reinforcing its role as an active partner in transferring international expertise to the Egyptian market, supporting economic development and strengthening Egypt’s position as a regional hub for trade and industry in Africa.

About TiVC Trade

TiVC Trade is the commercial arm of Uptown 6 October Real Estate Development Company, designed to be a leading distribution platform for high-quality international products in Egypt and Africa. The company leverages its location within Uptown 6 October and a sophisticated logistics network to efficiently connect global manufacturers with regional markets.

About Bronya NPO LLC

Founded in 2007, Bronya NPO LLC is a leading Russian company specializing in the development and manufacturing of liquid ceramic thermal insulation coatings. The company operates over 245 distribution centers across Russia and exports its products to more than 20 countries worldwide. Its products comply with the highest international standards and are widely applied in residential construction, industrial facilities, and infrastructure projects.