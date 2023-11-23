Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: United Printing & Publishing Sole Proprietorship LLC (UPP) has announced the reveal of its new brand identity ‘E7 Group’ (E7), representing a significant chapter in the company’s journey to become an industrial champion in Abu Dhabi, with leading security systems and sustainable packaging capabilities.

The name E7 combines ‘Emirates’ and ‘7’ – E7 is inspired by the UAE’s unity and future-facing strategy, conveying the company’s ambition to deliver best-in-class customer services and products.

The new brand identity follows the recently completed business combination between ADC Acquisition Corporation PJSC (ADC) (SPAC) and UPP in the region’s first Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merger. As a result of the transaction, AED 1.1bn of cash was transferred to the company, which will be used to significantly accelerate E7 Group’s growth strategy focusing on the secure systems and sustainable packaging sectors.

The combined business began trading on ADX on November 9 under the ticker symbol ‘ADC’. Following the launch of the E7 Group brand identity, the company will trade on ADX under the new ticker symbol 'E7' starting 23 November 2023.

“Our new corporate identity reaffirms our aspiration to become a leading national industrial champion. Through the years, UPP has built a reputation for operational excellence, trustworthiness and an unwavering dedication to providing our clients with the highest standards of delivery and service. As we transition to E7, we carry forward these values, preparing to embark on an exciting new chapter of innovation and growth as a listed company,” said Ali Saif Ali Abdulla Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of E7 Group.

E7 comprises of four key subsidiaries:

E7 Security, a market leading provider of total security solutions that serves the banking, government, telecom, retail, hospitality and transport sectors;

E7 Packaging, offering sustainable packaging services;

E7 Printing, one of the largest commercial printing providers in the region focused on the education sector; and

Tawzea by E7, a comprehensive logistics and fulfilment services business.

E7 builds on UPP’s legacy of utilizing best-in-class technology to create customized solutions for customers across Abu Dhabi, the region, and beyond.

About E7 Group

Established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi, E7 Group (E7) is a leading company operating across four key segments: secure and commercial printing, distribution, and packaging. E7 has a strong track-record of utilizing best-in-class technology to create customized solutions for customers. Today, the company is expanding its services and capabilities in secure systems and packaging domains, further strengthening its position as an integrated services provider to customers including governments, enterprises and financial institutions.

E7 is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, visit www.e7group.ae.

