Kuwait: In a groundbreaking announcement, Ooredoo Kuwait, the country's leading telecom provider, proudly declares the successful completion of 5G mmWave technology testing in close collaboration with the Communication & Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA). This achievement aims to provide seamless internet and data transfer experiences, solidifying the Ooredoo and CITRA commitment to spearheading technological advancements in the telecommunications sector.

The initial trials, focused on Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and diverse use cases, showcased the myriad benefits of this cutting-edge technology, achieving unprecedented speeds through Millimeter Wave technology.

These trials seamlessly complement the robust infrastructure of the advanced 5.5G network, facilitating record-speed data transfer in a live working environment.

This technological development promises reliable and high-speed internet connectivity, paving the way for a qualitative leap in delivering new services and providing unprecedented customer experiences. Simultaneously, it opens new communication horizons beyond spatial and temporal boundaries, ensuring a seamless user experience for both residential and business customers.

With remarkably low latency levels, Ooredoo's new technology ensures a smooth and responsive performance for applications like online gaming, video conferencing, and virtual reality. Its high capacity allows simultaneous connections across multiple devices, paving the way for upcoming use cases in Ultra Low Latency Connectivity (uRLLC) and Massive Machine-Type Communication (mMTC).

Ooredoo sets its sights on revolutionizing home and business connectivity with Fixed Wireless Access powered by 5G mmWave technology. This wireless broadband solution offers an efficient alternative to traditional wired connections, delivering high-speed and SuperFast internet to underserved areas, empowering users with reliable connectivity options.

The commitment to innovation is further exemplified in the diverse range of use cases explored during 5G mmWave testing, spanning from smart cities and IoT applications to industrial automation.

Looking ahead, Ooredoo foresees a future where Advanced 5G mmWave plays a pivotal role in transformative applications. Soon, the company plans to conduct tests in two key areas. Firstly, in Port Automation, where this technology will facilitate real-time communication among autonomous vehicles, drones, and control systems, promising heightened efficiency and security in maritime operations.

Furthermore, Ooredoo actively explores the potential of 5G mmWave technology to revolutionize stadium connectivity. This encompasses delivering immersive fan experiences through augmented reality and providing ultra-high-definition live broadcasting. The utilization of 5G mmWave ensures spectators remain seamlessly connected and engaged, setting a new standard for connectivity experiences in stadium environments.

These notable accomplishments and future aspirations underscore Ooredoo’s steadfast commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology. The company remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions to industries dependent on seamless connectivity and real-time data exchange. Through continuous efforts in advancing technologies, Ooredoo aims to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of connectivity, bringing forth new possibilities for businesses and enriching the experiences of communities and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

As the leading digital enabler, Ooredoo Kuwait remains committed to pioneering innovations that redefine the landscape of telecommunications. The success of Ooredoo advanced 5.5G mmWave trials underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers and drive digital transformation in Kuwait."

The success of these trials is a crucial component of Ooredoo's "Upgrade Your World" strategy. This strategy is designed to provide access to new services and enhance customer experiences to unprecedented levels, aligning with the Kuwaiti Vision 2035 and supporting digital transformation in the region.