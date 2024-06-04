Beyond its glittering cities, the UAE boasts a diverse landscape, from the rugged rocks of its numerous mountains and expansive desert vistas to marshlands, valleys. Perfect for navigating both city streets and rough terrain, the Renault Duster is a mix of adventure and practicality.

This vehicle impresses as much with its style as its functionality, which makes it accessible to a broad audience, but also with its affordability, striking a balance between premium features and practical pricing.

The Duster shines with its ability to tackle different terrains thanks to features like Hill-Start Assist and advanced traction control, which enable the vehicle to handle challenging driving conditions with ease, providing a controlled driving experience.

At the heart of the Duster’s capability to conquer is its robust 1.6-liter engine. Known for its impressive balance of power and fuel efficiency, the mechanics make the SUV an ideal companion for all types of escapades. Whether ascending a steep, rocky path or cruising smoothly on urban roads, the ability to deliver a responsive and powerful driving experience, is complemented by a transmission system that adapts easily to conditions.

The model’s exterior is crafted to impress and tackle challenges. It features an aggressive grille and sharp, distinctive headlamps that enhance its visual appeal and also improve its functional capabilities off the conventional path. The sturdy stance and aerodynamic lines reduce drag and channel airflow to cool the engine and increase stability at high speeds, making it as suitable for cityscapes as it is for mountain passes.

Safety is paramount too, equipped with a suite of features designed to protect its occupants. These include Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), brake assist, and multiple airbags, ensuring that safety is not compromised regardless of where it’s headed.

The Renault Duster spells exploration. With its blend of flair, versatility, and robust tech, it invites drivers to explore the road less travelled.

Visit your nearest Renault of Arabian Automobiles showroom to discover firsthand the coming together of comfort, safety, and ruggedness the Duster offers, and embrace the lifestyle it promises.

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: