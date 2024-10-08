New Activities for All Ages: Eclectic Culinary Experiences, Outdoor Cinema, Revamped Fitness Center and much more

Engaging Activities for Kids: Petting Zoo, Boot Camp, E-Karting Track to name a few

Foodies can savor flavors from over 30 food vendors, including SALT, Sushi Ko and many more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Ripe Market, Dubai’s beloved weekend destination, is thrilled to announce the reopening of its annual Academy Park on 12th and 13th October 2024. In partnership with Dubai Police, the market will offer an action-packed weekend visit for families every Saturday and Sunday until May 2025, promising unforgettable experiences for all ages.

This year, The Ripe Market will be welcoming new concepts and exciting new activations at the Academy Park that will not only support more SME businesses but also offer the community an enhanced shopping and entertainment experience. From Dubai 92 broadcasting live every weekend, SALT opening a new sensational dining experience, Dubai 30 x 30 Fitness Hub with free workouts for all, an E-Karting Track and much more - There is so much to see this year at The Ripe Market.

The Ripe Market has something for everyone with, live music, fitness classes, educational activities, an abundance of home-grown food and retail sellers, horse riding, petting zoo for the kids and many engaging workshops each week. This year, the market expands with a host of exciting additions. The Just Play Sports Facility has been revamped with a fitness center, tennis, padel, and football courts, all open daily. The new Padel Park offers shaded courts and wellness classes, while Al Jiyad Stables introduces daily horse-riding lessons. Kids can enjoy a thrilling E-Karting track, the Tamana Adventures zip line and skate park, a fun Digger Lab, and the Cuckoos Train Tour.

From "Go with the Flow," an interactive RTA-approved driving initiative promoting road safety, to the exciting Air Maniax inflatable assault course, there’s plenty of action for young adventurers. Kids can also join Fit Kidz UAE, a dynamic boot camp designed to nurture their athletic skills, ensuring fun and fitness go hand-in-hand.

Animal lovers can visit the petting zoo, while families can unwind at the outdoor cinema showcasing movies every weekend.

The Ripe Market at Academy Park will also offer a vibrant weekend experience featuring over 100 local artisans and diverse dining options. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, delicious food from favorites like SALT, Sushi Ko, and eco-conscious Sandersons Café, as well as handmade crafts, organic products, and unique home décor. With over 30 culinary delights and activities for families, including live music, train rides, face painting, and a pop-up cinema, it’s a perfect spot for both residents and visitors to explore local talent and enjoy a lively atmosphere.

Becky Balderstone, Ripe Founder, said “We are really excited to re-launch another new outdoor season at the Academy Park in partnership with Dubai Police. We have lots of exciting new additions to the park, new home-grown businesses, activities & activations to Park Café concepts and more! At Ripe we are constantly evolving to ensure we cater for the community. Visitors can shop from local farmers, artisans, merchants, and makers, enjoy live music, entertainment and workshops in a beautiful community setting.”

What sets The Ripe Market apart is the unique opportunity to connect directly with entrepreneurs, artisans, local farmers, and hear the inspiring stories behind their craft. It’s all about bringing the community together to champion homegrown businesses, making The Ripe Market a beloved destination for all.

The Ripe Market at the Academy Park – Umm Sequim

The Academy Park Open 7 days a week (6am-midnight)

OPENING WEEKEND: 12th & 13th October 2024

Every weekend until May 2025 (Every Saturday, 9am – 9pm and every Sunday, 9am – 7pm)

Residents and Tourists are encouraged to stay tuned for more check out The Ripe Market’s social media platforms to stay up to date!

@ripemarket

@AcademyParkbyRipe

