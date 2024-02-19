Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Future Creative Residence (FCR) unveils its newest membership program, designed to immerse individuals in a world of creativity. Join this vibrant community with unbeatable packages that are ideal for creatives looking for a collaborative atmosphere, networking opportunities, and content creation spaces.

FCR offers two membership plans to suit your creative requirements: the Part-Timer Pass and the Resident Pass. Priced at SAR 1,500, the Part-Timer Pass is perfect for those looking to dip their toes into the realm of FCR. Gain access to the state-of-the-art facilities for three months, with the flexibility of 20 daily passes to use at your convenience. For a more expansive creative experience, the Resident Pass includes a comprehensive package of 40 daily passes over three months. For just SAR 2,600, unleash the imaginative mind in the dynamic FCR ambiance and make the most of the cutting-edge amenities.

FCR is not just a space; it's a community that empowers and now comes with additional perks to elevate your professional and personal growth journey as a creative. What’s in store for our FCR members:

Fuel your coffee obsession with a 20% discount on your coffee and matcha beverage at the in-house café.

Refine your networking and connect with visionary innovators and industry leaders through workshops and masterclasses, for 20% off the registration.

A 20% discount on booking in the content studio, allowing for endless production to get that perfect shot.

Enjoy a complimentary 3 hours of the meeting rooms when you first sign up and get the creative minds rolling.

For those curious about the FCR experience, the Daily Pass is an ideal introduction. Enjoy a day within the FCR environment, exploring the facilities and discovering the limitless possibilities that FCR has to offer, for just SAR 200.

Hang out with your friends in a creative space and try out the facilities at FCR. Enjoy a complimentary pass when you first download the FCR app. Simply show the app at the door to unlock a day of discovery.

Take the first step toward unlocking your creative potential and embark on a journey of innovation and collaboration with FCR. Visit www.futurecreativeresidence.com and secure your spot at the FCR community today.

About Future Creative Residence

The Future Creative Residence is a destination for like-minded creatives to work, create, learn, interact and discover thousands of opportunities. An initiative led by the Saudi Fashion Commission in Jax District.

For media enquiries, contact: evane.dsouza@maisonpyramide.com