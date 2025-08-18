Kuwait: Jazeera Airways is thrilled to announce an exclusive "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" promotion. This new offer makes it more affordable than ever to turn that long-awaited trip into a reality, whether you're dreaming of an adventure for two, a bustling city break, or a tranquil escape.

From 18th – 24th August, travelers can book any one-way or round-trip flight on the entire Jazeera Airways network and receive a second ticket completely free. You can travel anytime between 1st September - 15th December 2025 and there is no limit to the number of tickets you can book.

Imagine exploring the beautiful streets of Budapest and Prague, the vibrant souks of Istanbul, or the historic significance of Tashkent. Picture yourself on the shimmering beaches in Sharm El Sheikh or Colombo, wonderful waterfalls in Salalah or the majestic mountains in Abha or —all with your favorite person by your side, for the price of one.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazeera Airways said: "At Jazeera Airways, we believe that incredible travel experiences should be accessible to everyone. Our Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer isn't just a deal—it's a way to unlock new destinations and make travel more affordable. Now, you can explore a new city or revisit a favorite place with a friend or family member, all while getting double the value for your money. We're excited to help our customers share more adventures and explore more of the world for less."

​​This limited-time offer applies to our popular Light fare, providing unbeatable value for money. It's the perfect option for those traveling light, with the flexibility to add extras like checked baggage, preferred seating, in-flight meals or packages at a special 60% off to suit their needs.

To get this fantastic deal, simply use the promo code J9B1G1 at checkout on the Jazeera Airways website or mobile app.

​