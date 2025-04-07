United Arab Emirates, Dubai: The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) is excited to announce the launch of several new academic programmes at its Dubai campus, set to commence in September 2025. These programmes are meticulously designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge essential for success in today's rapidly evolving global markets.​

Among the new programmes is the Bachelor of Science in Sport & Event Management, which combines core business principles with industry-specific modules. Students will explore areas such as sport and event marketing, foundational management concepts, and have the opportunity to specialize in areas like Football Management.

The programme’s launch comes at a time of significant investment in the Middle East’s sports sector. The region has rapidly emerged as a centre for major international events, with Saudi Arabia set to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034, marking a significant milestone in the region's sports industry. This surge in sports activities has led to a heightened demand for professionals skilled in sports and event management. The Middle East's sports industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, with projections indicating an annual increase of 8.7% by 2026, significantly outpacing the global average of 3.3% over the same period.[1]

Furthermore, the sports tourism market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to reach approximately USD 113.3 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% from 2024 to 2030.[2]

Professor Dr. Maurits van Rooijen, President of UE Dubai, commented on the programme's significance:​ "We are proud to expand our new academic offerings in a city at the forefront of global innovation and economic growth. Our new programmes are meticulously crafted to equip students with the expertise needed to excel in dynamic industries such as sports and event management, design and management, software engineering, and international business. With Dubai’s strategic position as a global hub and the Middle East’s rapid advancements in these sectors, we are dedicated to developing the next generation of professionals who will drive innovation and leadership in their respective fields. At UE Dubai, we remain committed to providing a forward-thinking education that aligns with industry trends, ensuring our graduates are not only prepared for the future but are also shaping it."

​In addition to the BSc Sport & Event Management, UE Dubai is introducing a range of programmes designed to prepare students for success in high-demand fields. These include the Bachelor of Arts in Design & Management Studies, which integrates creative design principles with strategic management to prepare students for innovative roles across various industries; the Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering, focused on equipping students with the latest technological skills necessary to excel in the rapidly evolving field of software development; and the Master of Science in International Business Management, designed to offer aspiring global business leaders advanced insights into international business strategies and practices.​

For more information about UE Dubai’s new programmes, please visit https://www.ue-germany.com/about-us/locations/dubai

About the University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) and the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai)

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) is a highly accredited German private university committed to academic excellence and global learning opportunities. With over 25 years of experience, UE offers a range of Bachelor's, Master's, dual Bachelor's, and MBA degree programmes in business, technology, data, sports, psychology and design. Currently, UE operates four campuses in Germany (Berlin, Hamburg, Iserlohn and Potsdam). UE serves more than 7,800 students from more than 140 countries, preparing them for success in today’s job market. UE was recently awarded the German Education Award 2023/2024, presented by the German Institute for Service Quality.

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai), the first German university to establish a campus in UAE, welcomed its first batch of students in April 2024. Strategically located in Dubai’s World Trade Centre and forming strong partnerships with international companies, UE Dubai offers a wide range of Bachelors and Master’s programmes, including the UAE’s first-ever Master of Arts in Visual and Experience Design. Committed to offering the highest standards in higher education, UE Dubai provides exceptional learning opportunities and valuable connections to its students.

For more information please visit: www.ue-germany.com