Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is proud to announce that its Chemical Engineering Department has been granted official Student Chapter status by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE). This prestigious recognition connects UDST’s students with chemical engineering professionals, offering valuable opportunities for professional and academic development.

UDST’s Chemical Engineering students will benefit from direct access to AIChE’s extensive network, allowing them to engage with industry leaders and potential employers. The chapter will also provide students with valuable career resources, such as mentorship programs, and career fairs, which will help guide them towards successful careers in the field of chemical engineering.

The chapter will offer a variety of learning opportunities, including participation in AIChE conferences, workshops, and webinars, where students can enhance their academic knowledge and professional skills. Additionally, the chapter will empower students to take on leadership roles, organizing events and gaining essential project management experience.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology, said: "We are proud to announce the establishment of a student chapter of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) on our campus. This significant achievement for the Chemical Engineering Department reflects our commitment to providing world-class engineering education that aligns with the latest developments. The recognition will also give our students the opportunity to connect with industry experts, participate in advanced research projects, and build strong professional networks, preparing them to thrive in today’s competitive job market."

This new student chapter of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) will empower UDST’s students by providing access to academic and professional resources, enhancing their educational experience and preparing them to become future leaders in the field of chemical engineering, capable of tackling industry challenges and contributing to its development.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.