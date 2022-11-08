PHOTO
Dubai, UAE – The University of Birmingham welcomed His Excellency Dr Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education for the UAE, to its Dubai campus to discuss the University’s long-term commitment to supporting UAE society, particularly through its teaching and research.
His Excellency Dr Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi met the University’s Vice-Chancellor & Principal Professor Adam Tickell. He also toured the iconic new campus, which was recently shortlisted for the prestigious Prix Versailles architecture award.
The Minister discussed a range of Higher Education issues with Professor Tickell and senior staff at the campus, who also briefed him on the University’s plans to grow both its research and education opportunities in Dubai.
Professor Adam Tickell commented: “We are delighted to welcome His Excellency to campus and outline the University of Birmingham’s long-term commitment to contributing to UAE society – both through in-country partnership in education and areas of research strength that support the National Agenda.
“Our new campus provides students from the UAE and beyond with excellent, innovative facilities and a first-class education from an elite British university. We are proud of our graduates - just as in Birmingham, we want our Dubai students to graduate as high-achieving and employable problem solvers, so we make sure our academic offer delivers the experience every student needs to develop and grow.”
Professor Tickell’s meeting with His Excellency continues the warm relationship between the Ministry of Education and the University of Birmingham, with the Minister having met previously with former Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir David Eastwood.
University of Birmingham Dubai Provost Professor David Sadler commented: “It was a pleasure to discuss with His Excellency how the University of Birmingham Dubai is helping students to prepare for careers that support the UAE’s vision of an exciting future.
“We are training today for the jobs of tomorrow - preparing young people to build the skills and knowledge to supply future industries with a skilled and capable workforce. For example, our new Urban Planning course is well positioned to support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which will demand the boldest visionaries and innovators.”
Located opposite Dubai’s first purpose-built student housing community, the campus has been home to students since January. It encourages collaboration across academic disciplines, with flexible learning spaces and formal teaching spaces, ensuring teaching and research work in tandem to benefit students.
The campus will eventually be home for around 3,000 students - featuring innovative teaching and research space to encourage cross disciplinary working. Learning spaces incorporate digital technology and a student hub supports student needs across teaching and wellbeing.
The University of Birmingham was the first global top 100 and UK Russell Group university to establish a campus in Dubai in September 2018, offering degrees taught, examined and accredited to the same high standards as those delivered on its UK campus with students receiving a University of Birmingham degree.
The University of Birmingham Dubai already offers a wide range of programmes including Biomedical Science, Accounting, Banking and Finance, International Commercial Law, Business, Economics, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mechanical Engineering, Construction Management, Psychology, Urban Planning, Water Resources Management and Teacher Training degrees, including Special Educational Needs. The range of degree programmes will continue to grow.
The University’s partnership with Siemens combines digital sensor and analytics technologies, artificial intelligence, decentralised energy generation and storage, renewable energy and concepts that help change users’ behaviour to transform the Edgbaston and Dubai campuses into the world’s smartest global campus, creating a ‘Living Lab’ where research, teaching and learning all benefit from access to new data and connectivity.
The ‘Living Lab’ will capture data from the University’s building technologies, estates infrastructure and energy plants and use it for innovation, R&D activities and teaching. Live data from across the sites provides a unique opportunity for applied learning for students and creates a platform for cutting-edge research.
