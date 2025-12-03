DUBAI, UAE: United Hospitality Management (UHM), a global leader in luxury and mixed-use hospitality management, announces the appointment of Dany El Mahgiub as Complex General Manager of Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection, and Wyndham Residences The Palm.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the overall operational and commercial management of the two key UHM properties in Dubai. His responsibility includes overseeing the guest experience, ensuring compliance with brand standards, driving financial objectives, and cultivating a high-performance culture across both the resort and the residential components.

Crucially, he will spearhead the repositioning of Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection, which recently unveiled its new identity as Dubai’s first and only luxury lifestyle boutique resort. He is tasked with ensuring the design-led property is distinguished by its bold aesthetics, immersive culinary experiences, and unique services curated through the lens of art, fashion, and music.

Klaus Assmann, COO, United Hospitality Management, ME, India & SE Asia, commented on the appointment: “These two properties are central to United Hospitality Management's future growth strategy in the Middle East. Dany's extensive experience and proven track record in high-calibre Dubai operations make him the ideal leader to drive their success and ensure they achieve their full potential in this competitive market. Furthermore, we have full confidence in his capability to successfully lead the critical repositioning of Th8 Palm Dubai into its new luxury lifestyle concept.”

Dany El Mahgiub said: “I am delighted to take on the leadership of Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort and Wyndham Residences The Palm. I look forward to working closely with the talented teams to strengthen operational foundations, deliver superior service standards, and drive the market strategy, particularly in solidifying Th8 Palm Dubai's position as the first and only luxury lifestyle boutique resort in the city.”

Dany brings over 17 years of operational experience gained across the UAE's luxury hospitality sector. Prior to this appointment, he served as Director of Operations at Fairmont The Palm. This role saw him significantly improve guest satisfaction and achieve year-on-year growth in Employee Engagement scores. He also oversaw key refurbishment and relaunch projects, including Serenity - The Art Of Well Being, BASK Beach Club, and Flow Kitchen. This tenure with Fairmont marked a return to the property, as he was a key part of the pre-opening Food and Beverage team in 2012.

Over the course of his UAE career span, he held key leadership roles within the Accor portfolio, including serving as Director of Operations at the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel in Dubai and previously as Director of Food & Beverage at Raffles Dubai. He has also driven major pre-opening initiatives, notably as Assistant Director of Food & Beverage at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, along with earlier pre-opening and operational roles at both Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi and Fairmont the Palm. He holds a Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management from Oxford Brookes University.

About United Hospitality Management (UHM)

United Hospitality Management (UHM) is a global hospitality management company with over 30 years of luxury hospitality expertise. UHM is a leader in hospitality asset development, operationalisation, and management, and has partnered with world-class brands including IHG, Marriott, Accor, Hyatt, Wyndham, Yotel, and Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes, managing over US$1 billion in assets.

The company offers innovative services and concepts, all dedicated to amplifying value and success in the hospitality industry. With a legacy spanning Europe and the Middle East, the company has cultivated a reputation for strong relationships, a distinguished leadership team, and a track record of developing winning hospitality concepts across the world.