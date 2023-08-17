High-achieving organizations and executives around the world have been recognized as Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners in The 20th Annual International Business Awards®, the world's only international, all-encompassing business awards program.

All organizations worldwide are eligible to compete in the IBAs and can submit entries in a wide range of categories for achievement in management, marketing, public relations, customer service, human resources, new products and services, technology, web sites, apps, events, and more.

Winners were selected from more than 3,700 nominations submitted by organizations in 61 nations.

A complete list of all 2023 Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category is available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA. More than 230 executives worldwide participated on 11 juries to determine the Stevie winners.

Seventeen organizations impressed the judges in this year’s competition.

Abu Dhabi Ports Group won five Gold, five Silver and two Bronze Stevies, the most out of any other organization based in the United Arab Emirates. They won Stevie Awards for Achievement in Finance, Art, Entertainment & Public - Sporting Event, Executive of the Year - Diversified Services, Management Team of the Year and more.

General Administration of Customs of Abu Dhabi won two Gold and one Silver Stevie Awards in Human Resources Executive of the Year, Human Resources Department of the Year and Innovation of the Year - Consumer Services Industries.

Miral Destinations of Abu Dhabi won one Gold and two Bronze Stevie Awards for categories like Art, Entertainment & Public - Cultural Event & celebration events and Marketing Campaign of the Year - Travel / Tourism / Destination.

TCL of Dubai won one Gold, one silver & one Bronze Stevie Awards for categories like Woman of the Year, Achievement in Product Innovation & Company of the Year - Electronics – Large.

Other Stevie Award winners in UAE include Acceligize (Dubai), Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, Belynda Lee Inc (Dubai), Dubai Airports, Dubai Digital Authority, Informa Connect (Dubai), Ministry of Culture and Youth (Abu Dhabi), Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure (Dubai), Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (Abu Dhabi), Roads and Transport Authority, (Dubai) , Sharjah Media City – Shams and Warrior Academy (Dubai).

The awards will be presented during a gala event in Rome, Italy on October 13, 2023.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.