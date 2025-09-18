United Arab Emirates – United Arab Bank (UAB), one of the UAE’s oldest homegrown banks, has partnered with the ENTERTAINER, the leading lifestyle savings app in the region, to offer complimentary 12-month membership with its new Credit Cards.

This exclusive benefit unlocks thousands of Buy One Get One Free offers at top restaurants, attractions, leisure venues, hotels, spas and more across the UAE. As the only bank in the UAE providing full access to the ENTERTAINER offers nationwide, UAB is setting a new benchmark for lifestyle-driven banking rewards and reaffirming its commitment to delivering tangible, everyday value to customers.

The official signing was attended by Emre Yalcin, Head of Retail Banking at United Arab Bank; Donna Benton, Founder and CEO of the ENTERTAINER; and key executives from both organizations.

Emre Yalcin, Head of Retail Banking at UAB, commented: “Our new Credit Card proposition is built around two key pillars; rewarding the needs of families and complementing the everyday essentials of individuals. I am confident that our exclusive partnership with the ENTERTAINER will enhance both verticals, allowing our customers to enjoy a thoughtfully curated suite of benefits.”

The ENTERTAINER’s app features over 10,000 Buy One Get One Free offers covering dining, wellness, attractions, leisure activities, hotel stays, and everyday services. Popular venues include Ewaan, Mott32, Waldorf Astoria, KidZania, LEGOLAND®, Wild Wadi, and more — delivering a wide array of savings opportunities tailored to UAE residents.

Donna Benton, Founder and CEO of the ENTERTAINER, added: "At the ENTERTAINER, our mission has always been to make savings simple, valuable and accessible. This partnership with United Arab Bank brings that mission to life for thousands of new members across the UAE. We’re excited to help UAB Credit Card holders experience more of what they love, for less."

As the ENTERTAINER continues to grow its network of merchant partners, this collaboration highlights the shared vision of both brands, delivering real value to members while supporting business growth across the UAE. This partnership further enhances UAB’s ecosystem of strategic collaborations aimed at driving long-term value for customers.

About the ENTERTAINER Business

Powered by the ENTERTAINER - the region’s leading lifestyle savings app with a network of 10,000 merchant partners globally - the ENTERTAINER business empowers over 250 global businesses with customised loyalty and rewards programs. We enable businesses to tailor programs to enhance customer acquisition, improve staff retention, and drive data-driven omnichannel engagement. Find out more about what we do here - business.theentertainerme.com.