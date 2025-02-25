UAE - Qualco is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with United Arab Bank, one of the longstanding home-grown banks in the United Arab Emirates. Together, they will deploy QUALCO ProximaPlus, a cutting-edge platform to enhance the Bank's Receivables and Supply Chain Finance (SCF) operations. This collaboration aims to streamline financial services and elevate customer experience.

With QUALCO ProximaPlus, United Arab Bank can optimise its Receivables and SCF offerings, boosting corporate clients' cash flow and liquidity management. The transition to a fully digital platform and automated processes will allow the Bank to scale services effortlessly, meeting the evolving needs of its corporate clients.

Nael Mourad, Head of Wholesale Banking, United Arab Bank, commented: "Our collaboration with QUALCO will help us provide our customers with real-time information, ensuring seamless communication and offering flexible SCF solutions. This partnership will provide easier access to affordable capital, strengthen relationships between corporate buyers and suppliers, and enhance the resilience of supply chains across the United Arab Emirates."

Niraj Kumar, Head of Global Transaction Banking, United Arab Bank, also added: "At United Arab Bank, we understand that efficient cash flow management is critical to the success of corporates operating in the UAE market. QUALCO's SCF platform addresses these needs by offering seamless financing solutions that improve customer experience and benefit all the parties involved. This aligns with our vision of continually enhancing the client experience through cutting-edge technology."

Ioannis Maniadakis, VP New Ventures, QUALCO commented: “The United Arab Emirates region holds immense potential for innovation, and QUALCO is proud to collaborate with leading Banks in this dynamic market. Our partnership with United Arab Bank underscores our commitment to delivering impactful, scalable solutions that address regional needs while creating lasting value for our clients and their communities”

In his turn, George Koukis, International Business Development Director, QUALCO, stated: "We are excited to support United Arab Bank with our technology, enabling scalability and faster market entry for new SCF products while enhancing transparency through real-time customer communication. This partnership also highlights our focus on the GCC and MENA regions, where we invest to support growth and expand our presence."

About QUALCO

QUALCO is on a mission to redefine how creditors gear up for the future. With over two decades of experience, we've been unlocking the boundless power of technology, data, and industry expertise, empowering companies worldwide to make intelligent decisions and supercharge their operations. Our commitment extends to simplifying financial processes and engineering seamless customer journeys across all channels. Innovation and agility are in our DNA, making QUALCO a trusted technology partner for the future.

About United Arab Bank

United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (UAB) was established in 1975 in the Emirate of Sharjah as a joint venture between key UAE and international Investors, and its shares are publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

UAB offers a wide range of Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury & Financial Markets, as well as Shari’ah compliant products, services and flexible solutions, to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients and the markets. Today, UAB is recognised as one of the few home-grown banks in the UAE, striving to enhance the lives of people by humanising banking through impeccable service and tailored financial support.

UAB is rated investment grade, both, by Moody’s (Baa3/P-3/Positive) and Fitch (BBB+/F2/Stable

For further information, please visit www.uab.ae