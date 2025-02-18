Dubai, UAE – In a city where real estate is synonymous with ambition, Union Square House (USH) has once again cemented its position among the industry’s elite, securing the #3 spot at the prestigious Emaar Annual Brokers Awards 2024. This marks our 13th consecutive year of recognition by Emaar Properties, the UAE’s most influential developer, a testament to our relentless drive, expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

From the golden shores of Emaar Beachfront to the thriving communities of Emaar South, Emaar continues to shape Dubai’s skyline with visionary developments that redefine luxury living. As the developer that consistently leads the UAE’s real estate market in transactions, Emaar stands as a symbol of innovation and success. Union Square House has proudly played a pivotal role in this journey, contributing over AED 1 billion in transactions within Emaar’s portfolio alone. This achievement underscores our influence in the market and the trust we’ve built with investors, homeowners, and developers alike.

Fifteen years ago, USH began as a bold idea with just 8 employees and an ambitious vision. Today, we are a powerhouse with over 100+ licensed agents, driving some of Dubai’s most significant real estate deals. In 2014, USH recorded AED 400 million in transactions—a milestone at the time. Fast forward to 2024, and we have surpassed AED 7.5 billion in transactions, a figure that speaks volumes about our industry dominance and the strength of our partnerships.

Winning the Emaar award for 13 consecutive years is more than an accolade; it is a reflection of the trust and excellence that define Union Square House. Our success is built on market expertise, an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, and an ability to foresee and adapt to the evolving landscape of Dubai’s real estate market. Whether it’s luxury beachfront living, thriving suburban communities, or future-forward urban developments, USH continues to be the bridge between vision and reality for thousands of buyers and investors.

“We are honored to maintain our legacy as a top brokerage for over a decade. We have grown with Dubai, evolved with its market, and played an integral role in shaping its real estate success story. EMAAR has been a pillar of support in our journey and this recognition by Emaar fuels our passion to push even further, setting new benchmarks in the industry. ” said Gaurav Aidasani, Founder and Managing Director of Union Square House.

As Dubai’s real estate market continues to flourish, Union Square House remains at the forefront, connecting people to their dream properties and driving multi-billion investments that shape the future of this city.

USH is not just part of Dubai’s real estate success—we are helping write its next chapter.

Union Square House Real Estate Brokers

info@ushre.com