The new multi-year contracts cover a broad range of sectors, such as hospitality, government, residential, commercial, retail, and more

ServeU LLC, a leading facilities management solutions provider in the UAE and a subsidiary of Union Properties, was awarded 58 new multi-year contracts in 2022, amounting to AED 270 million. The awards demonstrate the strong demand for ServeU’s world class service offering, with the contracts covering a broad range of sectors, including hospitality, government, residential, commercial, retail, infrastructure and education.

Supported by the continued recovery in the UAE’s real estate market, the contract awards are a testament to ServeU’s extensive range of hard and soft services along with its state-of-the-art technology, which enables the Company to offer comprehensive and quality facility management solutions in a cost-effective manner. ServeU is set to deploy a team of 1,800 experts, technicians, and specialists to meet the demands of its growing client base.

Amer Khansaheb, Managing Director of Union Properties, stated: “We are delighted to announce ServeU's success with the award of 58 new and retained contracts in 2022 demonstrating the Company's leadership in the facilities management sector and its dedication to delivering quality services. In addition to serving clients' needs, ServeU continuously develops and updates its capabilities to keep up with industry developments. With these contracts, the company will be able to expand its reach, become more competitive in local and regional markets, and ensure it continues to drive the highest quality standards across its services. Today’s announcement also represents a key part of the continued execution of Union Properties’ turnaround strategy as we remain laser focused on driving growth at a subsidiary level.”

Gary Reader, General Manager of ServeU, said: “The contract awards worth AED 270 million announced in 2022 mark yet another significant accomplishment in ServeU’s growth journey. Our ability to deliver value for our clients has enabled us to maintain our strong growth trajectory and has secured our position as a leading facilities management service provider in the region. The new awards unlock significant opportunities for us to scale our business whilst demonstrating the strong demand for our service offering.”

ServeU’s latest accomplishment marks an important milestone for its 2022 portfolio and development plans. In addition to the awards, the Company has also signed new partnerships, upgraded its Computer Aided Facility Management (CAFM) system, introduced a new mobile application named ‘ServeU Essentials,’ and invested in new technologies earlier this year. Through its comprehensive solutions, the company aims to advance the Middle East facility management sector and unlock its true potential.

