Dubai, UAE - Union Insurance Company, a leading provider of innovative customer-focused insurance solutions to individuals and organisations in the UAE, is proud to announce the launch of its new online healthcare portal, offering individuals the ability to browse, compare, and purchase health insurance policies at their convenience.

Designed to offer a seamless journey to customers, the new portal provides transparent and hassle-free experience at a click of a button. From benefits comparison and plan selection to instant quotations and secure policy purchase, the platform simplifies access to a broad selection of health insurance plans available for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the Northern Emirates residents.

“The launch of the new digital platform marks a significant step in our journey to transform the way our customers access insurance. By embracing technology, we are not only simplifying the customer experience but also expanding access to a wider customer base,” said Ramez Abou Zaid, Chief Executive Officer, Union Insurance Company.

This initiative aligns with Union Insurance’s strategic vision to enhance digital capabilities and deliver more customer-centric insurance services. The new portal supports individual residents in meeting mandatory health coverage requirements while offering flexible options tailored to diverse needs and budgets.

“The platform reinforces our dedication to making quality healthcare coverage more accessible. It has been designed to empower customers to make informed choices and purchase the right plan in just a few simple steps,” Mahmoud Shalab, Head of Health Insurance Department, Union Insurance Company said.

The portal offers 10 healthcare plans, each packed with comprehensive benefits and supported by an extensive network of medical providers.

Tamar Haj Sheikho, Head of Health Underwriting, Union Insurance Company said: “The platform ensures fast, consistent policy issuance, supporting our focus on operational excellence and service efficiency.”

For more information or to explore the portal, please visit: https://healthonline.unioninsurance.ae/ics/online-buy/

About Union Insurance Company

Established in 1998 and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Union Insurance Company is regulated by the UAE Central Bank and the current paid-up capital is AED 230 million. The company provides a wide range of individual and commercial insurance products to clients in the UAE.

For further information, please contact Riham Osama (riham.o@unioninsurance.ae) or Sara Mohamed (sara.m@unioninsurance.ae).