Dubai, UAE: Union Coop has launched a vocational training program in collaboration with the Dubai Autism Center, assisting 34 students from category of ‘people of determination’. The initiative aims to equip them with essential job skills, empowering them to enter the workforce and actively participate in society. This effort is part of Union Coop’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to supporting and empowering people of determination.

The program is designed to enhance the students’ capabilities through customized training modules that address specific needs. It also focuses on boosting their self-confidence through practical activities and internationally recognized best practices. Additionally, it seeks to provide a safe and encouraging training environment where participants can explore and refine their professional abilities in alignment with their aspirations and goals.

This initiative is part of Union Coop’s broader efforts to foster an inclusive environment. The organization is officially recognized under the ‘Autism-Friendly’ program, reinforcing its commitment to creating safe and accommodating spaces for individuals with autism. The program emphasizes both professional and social skill development through training content aimed at qualifying and integrating people of determination into the workforce.

The initiative also includes internal awareness campaigns, customized instructional signage, and a work environment equipped with supportive tools to help students understand instructions and interact effectively during their training. These efforts aim to enhance their preparedness for prospective employment.

Ms. Shamma Saif, Chief Human Resource Officer, Union Coop, stated that the launch of this program aligns with Union Coop’s inclusive vision to support equal opportunities. She noted that the cooperative ensures its initiatives have a tangible impact, and this program is a true reflection of its belief in the potential of people of determination. Through this training, Union Coop aims to actively integrate them into the workplace and contribute to building a more sustainable society.

Razan Qandil, Community Outreach Coordinator at the Dubai Autism Center, emphasized the importance of such programs for this vital segment of society. She highlighted that the initiative is part of the Center’s ongoing efforts to empower individuals with autism and enable them to become productive members of the community. She praised Union Coop’s role in adopting the program and its clear dedication to creating a safe and inclusive training environment that respects the unique needs of students and prepares them for a smooth transition into the workforce.