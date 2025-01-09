Dubai, UAE: Union Coop has unveiled 8 exceptional promotional campaigns running throughout January, offering discounts of up to 50% on over 2,000 selected items, according to Mr. Shuaib Al Hammadi, Sr. Media Sec. Manager at Union Coop. These campaigns feature many essential and high-demand products, including food items, home appliances, personal care products, travel essentials, and winter supplies.

Mr. Al Hammadi highlighted that these offers align with Union Coop’s continuous efforts to provide the best deals for its shoppers while enhancing their purchasing power to meet the needs of all community segments. The campaigns, which began at the start of January, will continue across all Union Coop branches in Dubai until the end of the month, offering a diverse selection of local and international products.

Among the key campaigns this month are the New Year Big Deal, which is still ongoing, and the Weekend-Super Saver, known for its substantial discounts. Additionally, Union Coop will introduce special promotions, such as a Shrimp Festival and a Citrus Festival, to cater to various consumer preferences.

Mr. Al Hammadi emphasized Union Coop’s commitment to providing high-quality products at competitive prices as part of its ongoing strategy to deliver value to its customers. Each week, new discounts and promotions will be introduced on different product categories, ensuring that a broad audience benefits from these offers.

To enhance the shopping experience further, Union Coop has made all January promotions available on its Smart App. This initiative reflects its pioneering approach in offering consumers a seamless and innovative shopping experience. The smart store includes unique features and services designed to improve convenience for shoppers.

With these campaigns, Union Coop reaffirms its dedication to delivering exceptional value and quality to its customers, ensuring that their needs are met in the most cost-effective way possible.