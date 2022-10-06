The percentage of Emiratization of senior jobs in the cooperative has reached more than 72%

Dubai, UAE: The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Union Coop, His Excellency Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, confirmed that the Cooperative puts the Emiratization file at the forefront of its priorities to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to meet the needs of the people of the country, and reach its goal of building a better and sustainable economy. Pointing out that the cooperative is always keen to implement the directives of the UAE government in all Fields, especially providing support to the national economy and societal and economic development.

He added that the Emiratization file in the cooperative has, since its inception, received great attention from its board of directors, and is monitored periodically during its monthly meetings with the executive management, to increase the percentage of Emiratization in all divisions and departments, by finding ways, solutions and developing strategies that would provide jobs for Emirati citizens that constitute an added value to the national economy and makes them able to lead the vital retail trade sector, which is one of the most important sectors supporting the economy efficiently and effectively.

He pointed out that the UAE economy is heading with steady steps towards achieving more successes in the coming years, as we have recently witnessed the launch of initiatives, decisions, laws and regulations that will achieve a comprehensive development vision that enhances the business environment in the country. and lays new foundations that contribute to the Emiratization of jobs in the private sector and upgrading the capabilities of National competencies and cadres, including the "Nafis" program, which is currently receiving the attention of all entities operating in the private sector.

He pointed out that the cooperative is moving with clarity with regards to Emiratization and support the "Nafis" program, as it has plans to annually raise the percentage of Emiratization for skilled, administrative and other jobs, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership and as a contribution towards the development of a business environment and raising the levels of Emiratization.

H.E. Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop in his press statement confirmed that the cooperative is one of the private sector institutions that support the directives of the government and the wise leadership of the UAE in various fields and especially ‘Emiratization’, noting that it aims to provide more jobs to the national competencies and experiences during the coming period and to Emiratize all jobs that can be Emiratized in its various Divisions and departments spread in Dubai.

He further indicates that the Cooperative looks forward to increasing the percentage of Emiratization annually and achieving its goal, highlighting that the current Emiratization rate in Union Coop has reached 37% and aiming to reach 40% by the end of this year.

He indicated that the current Emiratization rate in the cooperative is among the highest Emiratization rates in the private sector compared to its competitors, if not the highest, and it represents more than 90% of the Emiratis in the cooperative sector, as well studied plans have been developed to launch more programs and initiatives aimed at providing support for Emirati cadres in its various branches, commercial centers and malls, as a way to enhance their presence in the retail sector, which is one of the most important economic sectors in the country. He also noted that interviews are currently being conducted for more than 200 candidates, to select and employ 60 male and female Emiratis to join the Union Coop family.

He continued: The cooperative has clear and promising strategies in cooperation with its partners and the concerned authorities to achieve the goals of the "Nafis" program, which aspires to give Emiratis the opportunity to work in jobs that are compatible with their capabilities, talents and competencies, are also in line with the next stage of developments witnessed by the emirate in all sectors and fields, and to achieve the desired objectives of raising the percentage of Emiratization in the private sector.

The CEO also revealed that the percentage of Emiratization of senior jobs in the cooperative has reached more than 72% so far, noting that the cooperative has made great strides in the field of Emiratization, per the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, and in support and enhancement of its smart future aspirations that are in the interest of the country and the Emirati citizen, and to enhance the skills and capabilities of the young Emiratis, to engage better in employment markets.

Al Falasi indicated that the number of Emirati employees working under the umbrella of Union Coop has reached ‘443’ so far, as employment in the cooperative is not limited to this number, but rather seeks to Emiratize more jobs that can be Emiratized to, bringing the number of Emirati employees by the end of this year to ‘500’.

Union Coop is working to attract Emirati candidates of all categories for many targeted jobs to ensure the fulfilment of job aspirations for national candidates, for which they are educated, trained and guided, and offered an attractive work environment within its integrated system and in all its 24 branches and 5 commercial centers spread in the Emirate of Dubai.

Al Falasi also touched on the new pension system, which will have many positive effects to attract Emiratis to the private sector, as it will encourage them to work in the private sector in case the privileges and characteristics of the employment are the same as that of the public sector and will also encourage the private sector to attract national competencies, stressing at the same time that the current pension law is one of the biggest obstacles for the Emiratization in the private sector, and it needs revision to increase the attractiveness of the private sector to citizens. The competent authorities must review the pension systems in the private sector, amend the regulations so that private sector institutions can attract national talents, and raise the percentage of Emiratization.