Unifonic, the leading omnichannel customer engagement platform in the Middle East and MoEngage, the leading insights-led customer engagement platform, have announced their strategic partnership. With this partnership, Unifonic will now be a part of the MoEngage Catalyst Partner program that aims at helping brands scale at speed.

This partnership is a significant milestone towards enhancing and providing a comprehensive end-to-end customer engagement solution to brands in the Middle East.

The partnership signifies a commitment to the Middle East market, where there is immense potential for growth and innovation. With the combined capabilities, Unifonic and MoEngage will be able to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses in the region to drive digital transformation and excel in customer engagement.

Unifonic streamlines conversations at every touchpoint throughout the customer journey by unifying communication channels, messaging apps, and chatbots on one simple-to-use platform. MoEngage, on the other hand, specializes in AI-powered, insights-led customer engagement, facilitating data-driven personalized experiences.

Together, the strategic partnership will help drive:

Enhanced Customer Engagement: The partnership will focus on creating more comprehensive and personalized customer engagement solutions. By leveraging Unifonic's communication soutions and MoEngage's state-of-the-art marketing automation, businesses can engage with their customers in a more meaningful and effective manner.

Digital Transformation: Support businesses in the Middle East on their journey towards digital transformation and provide the tools and expertise needed to adapt to the changing landscape of customer interactions and preferences.

Seamless communication and integration strategies- The holistic suite of services will drive more meaningful end-consumer experiences.

“We at MoEngage recognize the immense potential that consumer businesses in the Middle East region present and are excited at the prospect of helping out such brands with the right insights and customer understanding. We are delighted to onboard Unifonic to our ever-expanding Catalyst Partner ecosystem. Through our combined expertise, we aim to help brands orchestrate AI-powered, hyper-personalized journeys across their end-consumers lifecycle by unifying all communication channels and driving consistent engagement,’ said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and Co-Founder of MoEngage.

“Our partnership with MoEngage provides innovative communication solutions to businesses, enabling fast, reliable, and personalized engagement with customers across multiple digital touchpoints. MoEngage's insights enable us to customize communication strategies, while our platform ensures the secure, AI-powered delivery of personalized conversations across channels. This combination improves customer experiences, drives business growth, and reflects our dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology and unmatched value for our customers.” said Ahmed Hamdan, CEO and Co-Founder of Unifonic.

About Unifonic:

Unifonic is a customer engagement platform that enables organizations to delight customers with remarkable omnichannel experiences. By unifying communication channels, messaging apps, and AI powered chatbots, Unifonic streamlines conversations at every touchpoint throughout the customer journey.

Unifonic’s solutions integrate customer communication channels, including text, voice, messaging, and web, into a single platform that enables companies to create stronger customer relationships. As newer channels emerge and user preferences change over time, organizations rely on Unifonic to maximize customer engagement and optimize communication returns on investment.

From SMS for online banking to WhatsApp customer service support, Unifonic empowers organizations to transform their customer experiences while allowing them to focus on core business activities without maintaining costly communication infrastructures.

Unifonic connects local enterprises with their customers. This includes leading banks, financial institutions and government entities throughout the region, as well as healthcare providers, retail and e-commerce, and transport and logistics providers worldwide.

With proven expertise in emerging markets since 2006, Unifonic is committed to delivering excellence handling 10+ billion annual transactions for millions of recipients in over 160 countries, backed by a local corporate presence in five countries and a dedicated team of 400+ professionals serving clients 24/7. For additional information about Unifonic, please visit www.unifonic.com.

About MoEngage:

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1,200 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreq Bank, AMC Theaters, DAMAC Properties, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Vodafone, and more.

MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion monthly customers.

With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

MoEngage was recognized as a Customers’ Choice Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for the Multichannel Marketing Hubs Report and a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023 Evaluation.

