Manama, Bahrain – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and FinMark Communications W.L.L. (FinMark), the founder and organizer of Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration and partnership for the upcoming fourth edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East, which kicks off its 2026 programming on 27-28 January 2026 in the Kingdom of Bahrain in the presence of in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Environment. The Forum attracts over 400 senior regional business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts to its annual Forum and features a series of sustainability and climate-focused roundtables in Bahrain and other GCC countries during the year.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation to promote joint advocacy, knowledge exchange, and public awareness around sustainable development and the green transition. It also reinforces UNDP’s commitment to supporting Bahrain’s Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through multi-stakeholder partnerships.

Under the MoU, UNDP and FinMark will jointly develop initiatives in the lead-up to and throughout 2026, including collaborative efforts under the upcoming Sustainability Forum Middle East, which continues to serve as a key regional platform for dialogue and partnership on climate resilience, innovation, and inclusive growth.

Asmaa Shalabi, UNDP Resident Representative in Bahrain, said, “UNDP is proud to partner with Sustainability Forum Middle East, a platform that shares our mission to turn climate ambition into action. We commend Bahrain’s commitment to advancing sustainability and its support for private sector initiatives focused on accelerating decarbonisation, building resilience, and promoting inclusive economic growth.”

Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, and Head of SFME’s Advisory Committee, added, “We are delighted to welcome UNDP as a Strategic Partner for our 2026 edition. UNDP’s leadership in supporting climate action and sustainable development across the MENA region and globally will add invaluable perspective to our discussions. Their support strengthens our mission to advance collaboration and equip public and private stakeholders with the tools and partnerships needed to drive impactful climate action in Bahrain, the Gulf, and beyond.”

The MoU underscores both parties shared commitment to advancing sustainability cooperation through advocacy, capacity development, and partnership-driven initiatives throughout 2026 and beyond.

