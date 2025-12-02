Doha, Qatar – Today, at a high-level roundtable held as part of the GSMA Mobile World Congress-Doha 2025, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ooredoo Group launched a Digital Policy Framework (DPF) that will support Arab States in developing inclusive and responsible digital policies to enhance digital inclusion and drive economic growth and human development across the region.

The Arab States region has witnessed rapid progress in digital transformation, yet the pace of advancement remains uneven across countries. For example, hovering at 45 percent in 2024, the use of government e-services reflects modest progress in some areas but persistent gaps in others. Additionally, estimates project that the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies could contribute between USD 21 and 35 billion annually to the GDP of GCC economies, equivalent to around 1.7 to 2.8 percent of non-oil GDP. Such figures underscore the urgent need for inclusive and accountable digital policies to maximize the economic potential of digital transformation in the region.

The proposed Digital Policy Framework provides a practical roadmap to help governments accelerate digital transformation while ensuring inclusivity and accountability. It rests on three interlinked pillars, namely, expanding digital infrastructure and connectivity, strengthening trust and data governance, and enhancing national readiness for artificial intelligence. The Framework enables policymakers to assess their countries’ digital readiness, prioritize reforms, and identify investment opportunities that promote sustainable growth. Assessments of the economic impact of effective digital policies suggest that a 10 percent increase in fixed broadband penetration can raise GDP in developing countries by up to 1.5 percent.

“The proposed Digital Policy Framework provides a practical tool for governments across the Arab States region to design comprehensive policies that balance innovation, development, and equity, harnessing technology for the benefit of people and societies,” stressed Abdallah Al Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP’s Regional Bureau for Arab States. “Our collaboration with Ooredoo demonstrates how strategic partnerships between the UN, the private sector and government are critical to advancing digital transformation that is grounded in inclusion and accountability.”

The Digital Policy Framework marks an important milestone toward a more inclusive and equitable digital future for the Arab region. It provides countries with a practical mechanism to assess their digital maturity and identify priorities in infrastructure, policy, and digital skills. By strengthening governance grounded in trust and accountability, it helps countries accelerate digital transformation and harness technology for sustainable human development.

“International indicators show that countries with robust Information and Communications Technology regulatory environments achieve higher levels of innovation and digital service delivery,” said Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo. “We are hopeful that the regional partnership that we have established with UNDP will have positive dividends to building inclusive, resilient, and digitally empowered societies across the Arab States region.”

The launch of the Digital Policy Framework is part of a wider regional efforts to promote inclusive and sustainable digital collaboration. Implemented with partners such as the GSMA, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Qatar, the initiative brings together public, private and academic actors to strengthen digital governance in the Arab States.

About UNDP | The United Nations Development Programme is the lead United Nations agency on international development, UNDP works in 170 countries and territories to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality. We help countries develop policies, leadership skills, partnerships and institutional capabilities to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Our work is centred around six core development areas, known as our signature solutions: poverty and inequality, governance, resilience, environment, energy and gender equality.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo Group is a leading international communications company building the region’s most advanced digital infrastructure — spanning leading wireless and fibre networks, AI-ready data centres, cloud & AI compute platforms, subsea cable systems, and platform businesses like Fintech. Operating in nine markets across MENA and Southeast Asia, Ooredoo serves nearly 150 million customers, enabling digital transformation at scale. Through Ooredoo, Qatar became the first country in the world to launch commercial 5G services in 2018. The company continues to drive intelligent, secure, and sustainable connectivity — powering the technologies, partnerships, and ecosystems that shape the digital economies of tomorrow.