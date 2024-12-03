Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Yemen and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development have signed a USD $2 million agreement to enhance operations at the ports of Aden and Mukalla. The project aims to strengthen the capacity of both ports through the rehabilitation of damaged facilities and procurement of equipment, contributing to the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Yemen, where over half the population require humanitarian aid and protection.

The ports of Aden and Mukalla have been negatively affected by a near decade of conflict, which has led to lack of maintenance and reduced operational efficiency and support to incoming ships. The Kuwait Fund’s generous contribution will rehabilitate the tugboat at the Port of Mukalla and replace crucial parts of the slipway at the Port of Aden. It will also provide much-needed spare parts for port operations and hydrographic training in Aden. Enhancing operations at both ports will reduce average monthly wait times for incoming ships, contributing to timely delivery of vital humanitarian and commercial goods to Yemen while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Through this partnership with the Kuwait Fund, we are bolstering Yemen’s port infrastructure to ensure the import of vital resources, addressing humanitarian needs while also contributing to food security and Yemen’s economic trajectory,” said Abdallah Al Dardari, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States, UNDP.

“The partnership between UNDP and the Kuwait Fund builds on a long history of successful collaboration to support communities in need across the region. Together, we have implemented numerous impactful projects that address critical humanitarian and development challenges, and this initiative is yet another example of our shared commitment,” said Waleed Shamlan Al-Bahar, Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development. “By rehabilitating the ports of Aden and Mukalla, we are not only modernizing vital infrastructure but also ensuring the timely delivery of essential goods and services to the Yemeni people. This project reflects our ongoing dedication to fostering stability, enhancing economic resilience, and supporting Yemen’s path toward recovery and prosperity.”

This project contributes to the restoration of Aden and Mukalla port operations back to pre-conflict levels. All initiatives are identified in consultation with Yemeni port authorities, ensuring sustainable support is targeted to local requirements.

