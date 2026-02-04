Building on the success of its first phase, OPPO announces the launch of Phase Two of its SmartOPPOrtunity initiative, as part of its ongoing commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility. Through this impactful program, OPPO continues to invest in youth empowerment and skills development by equipping university students and fresh graduates with the practical skills and professional experience needed to enter the job market with confidence and competence.

This year, the SmartOPPOrtunity initiative is organized under the patronage of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), reflecting OPPO’s commitment to collaborating with Egypt’s leading technology institutions, supporting the country’s national digital transformation agenda, and enhancing workforce readiness to meet evolving market demands.

Aligned with OPPO’s global mission, “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World,” the SmartOPPOrtunity initiative underscores the brand’s belief in the power of technology to drive meaningful and long-term impact within the communities it serves. Through this initiative, OPPO reaffirms its commitment to giving back to the Egyptian market by supporting the development of a capable, skilled, and future-ready generation of technology professionals.

Hosted at Egypt University of Informatics (EUI), this year’s program targets university students and fresh graduates seeking to enhance their technical capabilities and professional readiness. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry requirements through hands-on, industry-aligned training.

The first batch of the initiative includes 17 participating students, who receive specialized maintenance equipment along with practical training in mobile phone repair, disassembly, and assembly. Beyond technical skill-building, the program emphasizes essential workplace competencies such as problem-solving, discipline, and professional awareness key pillars for long-term career growth.

The initiative features a combination of on-campus training sessions at Egypt University of Informatics, offering guided practical learning and technical mentorship, alongside factory visits that provide participants with firsthand exposure to OPPO’s smartphone manufacturing operations. Through these visits, students gain valuable insight into real production processes, quality control measures, and global manufacturing standards.

By integrating education with real industrial exposure, the SmartOPPOrtunity initiative enables participants to better understand the full technology value chain and the skills required to succeed in professional environments.

Through SmartOPPOrtunity , OPPO continues to champion youth empowerment, knowledge transfer, and sustainable community development in Egypt. As the company strengthens its presence in the local market, OPPO remains committed to CSR initiatives that create shared value empowering individuals, supporting the local technology ecosystem, and contributing to Egypt’s long-term digital and industrial growth.