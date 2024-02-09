Dubai – Under Armour, the global leader in athletic performance apparel and footwear joined forces with eVulpa, the official commercial partner for FIBA WASL, announcing long term partnership with FIBA WASL as the current season kicks off in full swing. The strategic partnership aims to revolutionize the landscape of sports performance, technology, and basketball in the West Asia region.

Following the announcement, Kaarina Paagil, VP of Athlocity, the official distributor of Under Armour in the MENA region, stated, “We are thrilled to join forces FIBA West Asia Super League, and we’re honoured to be represented as the chosen performance partner to push the boundaries of sports innovation. This partnership underscores our dedication to empowering athletes with the best possible solutions to achieve peak performance.”

Mr. Marwan Hayek, Chairman of eVulpa, commented, “We believe that West Asia Super League is a perfect starter for this partnership and is a great asset to build on for future collaborations between eVulpa and Under Armour. We are delighted to feature such a prestigious brand in various basketball arenas throughout the region where elite Clubs challenge each other in a home and away system for the first time in WASL League”.

The FIBA West Asia Super League was announced in 2022 by FIBA. The league is currently immersed in its second season, and is set to continue its exciting journey until June 2024. Featuring a total of eighteen elite professional clubs hailing from sixteen countries across West Asia, the Gulf region, India and Kazakhstan, the competition unfolds on a weekly basis during the WASL Sub-Zones Group Stage.

Following the rigorous group stage, the Final Eight phase, with the hosting city yet to be announced, will determine the top two clubs that will qualify to compete in the FIBA Asia Champions Cup 2023, and will lead them through the pinnacle of achievements at the Intercontinental Cup.

About eVulpa

eVulpa, a sports marketing agency, believes in the power of digitalization of entertainment and sports activities as a need for a new approach in the digital sports industry. It engages all segments of a society by offering access to various sports activities with the aim of creating positive social and economic impact.

eVulpa has been appointed as the advisory agency to exploit all commercial rights and promote the FIBA West Asia Super League (WASL), a new league created by FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, for the elite professional clubs in West Asia, Gulf, India and Kazakhstan. eVulpa’s portfolio spans to Football (La Liga VLED exclusive partner in MENA), English Premier League and other major sports.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, the originator of performance footwear, apparel, and equipment, revolutionized how athletes across the world dress. Designed to make all athletes better, the brand's innovative products are sold worldwide to athletes at all levels. The Under Armour global headquarters is in Baltimore, Maryland.