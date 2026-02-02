Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction Company, the owner, developer, and operator of Masar Destination, announced the launch of a unified digital platform for property ownership within the destination through approved developers.

The new digital platform provides accurate and up-to-date information in both Arabic and English about all approved developers within Masar destination, thus enhancing transparency and establishing high levels of regulation within an integrated urban system.

This initiative, which reflects the Company’s responsible approach to urban development and its commitment to preserving the unique character of place and enhancing quality of life, was launched as part of the company’s participation in Future Real Estate Forum 2026, the Kingdom’s premier event in this industry, which features broad international participation including representatives from more than 120 countries and over 300 global speakers.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Yasser Abuateek, Chief Executive Officer of Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction Company, said, “The launch of the unified digital ownership platform at Masar is a strategic step toward enhancing transparency and innovation in the real estate sector. It highlights our commitment to providing an integrated urban experience that supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and contributes to positioning Makkah at the forefront of digital transformation. It also strengthens confidence in the real estate market by offering diverse options that meet residents’ needs within a modern and sustainable urban environment.”

Spanning over 1.2 million square meters, Masar Destination is the largest urban project in Makkah. Its portfolio, which spans hotels, residential and hotel apartments, and integrated commercial and medical facilities, aligns with the Kingdom’s vision for advanced urban environments that serve both visitors and residents.

The project has recently signed development agreements with a number of developers and investment funds, with total investment exceeding SAR 63 billion, including acquisition and infrastructure costs, reinforcing its position as one of the Kingdom’s most prominent investment destinations.

To learn more about the platform, click here: https://www.masardestination.com.sa/en/developers

