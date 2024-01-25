Abu Dhabi, UAE: Milanion, through its UAE entity, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UAE-based Al Seer Marine to work on strategic opportunities within the local market for the development, promotion, and sales of unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), aligning with local ‘Made in UAE’ manufacturing.

Under the newly inked MoU, both companies commit to expand their collaboration internationally, to offer various customi s z able solutions to meet customers’ requirements for both land and maritime capabilities.

This collaboration marks part of the growing Unmanned Ground Vehicle market estimated at USD 2.56 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.91 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.87% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

The agreement will draw on both companies' recognised market leadership, expertise, and experience in their respective areas of focus. Milanion in the design, development and manufacture of advanced autonomous technology systems and platforms, and Al Seer Marine’s rich craftmanship and engineering heritage in the design, manufacturing, and maintenance of maritime assets.

Mitesh Purohit, Vice President Sales at Milanion technologies, said “Al Seer Marine is a global leading maritime company, with a reputation for quality and excellence. We look forward to expanding our working relationship to unlock opportunities in both land and maritime domains, on a local and international level.”

“The cooperation with Milanion is a key relationship for Al Seer Marine,” said Travis Knowles, Head of Unmanned System of Al Seer Marine. "This collaboration is a testament to the complementary strengths of our two companies. By bringing together our respective areas of expertise, we are confident that we can create new and innovative solutions that will enhance customer capabilities."

About Milanion

Milanion is an integrated technology company that supports the challenges of the modern battlefield, with in-demand, in-service and battle-ready products for the tri-service defence and security sectors. The company develops, manufactures, and brings to market, advanced systems engineered to provide highly mobile, automated solutions, designed to support multi-mission capabilities through manned, autonomous, or remote operation. Equipped with intelligent communication and control systems for land, maritime and air use our product portfolio boasts sophisticated, modular ‘plug and play’ systems designed to provide platform agnostic solutions that are affordable, simple to operate, provide interoperability with a range of systems and easily configured to mission requirement.

About Al Seer Marine

Al Seer Marine is a globally operating maritime organization with headquarter in Abu Dhabi. Our extensive service portfolio encompasses yachting, commercial shipping, boat building, large-scale 3D printing, unmanned vessel platforms and capabilities, and cutting-edge technological innovations. We seamlessly integrate top-tier services, innovative technological solutions, and a proven track record of operational excellence.

