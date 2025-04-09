Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently hosted the First Steering Committee meeting at its Compass Coworking Centre, marking a significant step in the UK and Ras Al Khaimah growth partnership. This high-level meeting brought together senior representatives from the Ruler’s Office, Al Qasimi Foundation, RAKEZ, and the British Embassy including the Department for Business and Trade, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and UK Export Finance.

The First Steering Committee is a cornerstone of the UK and Ras Al Khaimah growth partnership, which fosters collaboration across several areas such as trade, education, culture, tourism, and infrastructure. The agenda focused on launching impactful initiatives including joint investment programmes to support UK companies, the creation of the first Women's Sports Council in Ras Al Khaimah, and British participation in the emirate’s cultural events. Discussions also covered expanding cooperation in education, developing hospitality programmes, sustainable agricultural solutions, contributing UK expertise to Ras Al Khaimah’s infrastructure development and leveraging UK export finance to bolster growth.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are proud to facilitate this key initiative, which reflects the broader aspirations of Ras Al Khaimah to cultivate deep and enduring partnerships. The relationship between Ras Al Khaimah and the UK is both dynamic and expansive, spanning critical sectors such as trade, industrial development, education, culture, and heritage. At RAKEZ, we take pride in supporting a diverse community of over 2,200 UK companies, from agile startups to established industry leaders, equipping them with the essential resources, infrastructure, and conducive environment they need to flourish.”

The Director for Business and Trade at the British Embassy UAE, Martin Whalley, said, “Our collaborative work across multiple sectors is building the foundation for a stronger future between the United Kingdom and Ras Al Khaimah.” He added, “Our partnership has people at its heart. Through the exchange of expertise, innovation and culture, we are working together for sustainable growth.”

This inaugural meeting of the First Steering Committee reinforces the strong bilateral relations between Ras Al Khaimah and the UK, setting the stage for meaningful, sustainable collaboration that promises to enhance the economic and cultural landscape of the emirate.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 30,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.