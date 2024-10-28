United Engineering Services, the engineering solutions arm of the Mohammed Al Barwani Group of Companies, has signed an agreement with China-based KERUI Group, a prominent oil and gas equipment provider, to establish a joint venture factory in Oman. This new facility will manufacture oil and gas equipment to serve the region, strengthening the industry’s supply chain and supporting local energy projects.

The agreement comes after a decade of successful collaboration between KERUI and MB Group, reflectuing the mutual confidence in both Groups’ expertise and quality of services.

Engineer Salim Al Harthy, CEO of UES, expressed his enthusiasm for this new development, stating, “This marks an important milestone in our relationship, and we are confident that our innovative engineering solutions will complement KERUI’s excellence in oil and gas equipment manufacturing. This partnership aims to drive innovation and growth in the GCC Energy industry. It is also an opportunity to expand In-Country-Value in Oman and transfer knowledge to the region.”

UES has over 40 year of experience delivering quality solutions in the local market, and has a 220,000 sqm manufacturing facility in the Rusayl Industrial City. Meanwhile, KERUI has been successfully delivering advanced drilling rigs and other oilfield equipment to the Omani and GCC markets since before 2006. The latest joint venture reaffirms both companies’ commitment to supporting the region's energy infrastructure by leveraging their combined strengths. The new factory is expected to boost local production capacity, provide employment opportunities, and contribute to the growth of Oman’s industrial base.