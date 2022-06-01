Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology’s highest achieving graduands of the Class of 2022 were in the spotlight during a gala celebration where they received the President’s Award for Academic Excellence.

The Award was presented to 31 graduating students who received the highest marks in their individual programs. Of those honored,8 achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

This celebration is an important occasion that encourages healthy competition among students and recognizes the efforts put in by top performers to reach the highest ranks.

Students were awarded by Dr. Salem AL-Naemi, UDST’s President who expressed his pride in the graduands’ achievements and said: “Tonight we celebrate Academic Excellence. Our students have proved once again their determination to overcome any challenge and succeed in the classroom and beyond. This Academic Award is not only a recognition of their efforts, it is a motivation for them to keep moving forward and work even harder to fulfill their dreams. We look forward to seeing these future leaders join more than 7000 UDST alumni who are contributing to the development of Qatar’s economy and inspiring many more to achieve great heights.”

The President’s Award for Academic Excellence is a yearly tradition at UDST. The 2022 award winners represent 11 countries – Qatar, Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Philippines, Sudan and Syria. The 27 President’s Award for Academic Excellence recipients will join their fellow students on Tuesday, June 7th for the UDST class of 2022 graduation ceremony.

UDST currently offers 19 Applied Bachelor’s programs, 3 Applied Master’s programs in addition to 24 Diploma programs. The University has also launched 12 new programs that will be available in the Fall term 2022. 8 of UDST programs are unique in Qatar and they are:

Bachelor of Applied Business Administration in Banking and Financial Technology; Bachelor of Applied Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence; Bachelor of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy and Bachelor of Applied Science in Medical Radiography; Bachelor of Applied Science in Digital Communications and Media Production; Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Applied Electrical Power and Renewable Energy; Bachelor of Engineering in Construction Engineering; Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Applied Automation and System Control Engineering. The University has also UDST programs fall under 3 main streams: Engineering Technology, Business Management, Computing and Information Technology, and Health Sciences.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology

The First National Applied University offering applied Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees programs in addition to certificates and diplomas. UDST has over 50 programs in the fields of Engineering Technology and Industrial Trades, Business Management, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, Continuing and Professional Education development and more. The University is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art training facilities. UDST boasts more than 20 years of experience in Qatar; it started as a College and transformed into a university in 2022. The University is a destination in the state for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Its world-renowned faculty work on developing the students’ skills and helps raise well-equipped graduates that are proudly contributing to a knowledge-based economy and making the Qatar National Vision 2030 a reality.