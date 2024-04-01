The College of Health Sciences at University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) received the Canadian EQual Accreditation for three of its distinguished bachelor programs; Bachelor of Science in Medical Radiography, Bachelor of Science in Paramedicine and Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy. The accreditation award certificates were presented to Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST by Accreditation Canada CEO, Lauralee Thompson in the presence of a high delegation from both entities.

The accreditation is a true testament to the quality of applied and academic education provided at UDST. The recognition ensures that graduates of these programs are well-prepared with the latest knowledge and best practices, equipping them to deliver effective care upon entering their respective fields.

The success of UDST's programs in meeting assessment requirements was highlighted during on-site surveys conducted by EQual specialists. The engagement of faculty instructors, clinical practicum supervisors, and students was particularly noted, reflecting an undeniable commitment to excellence.

In addition to honing healthcare skills, the four-year degrees provide students with the opportunity to delve into their roles within a holistic learning experience. Emphasis is placed on developing clinical competency, fostering the right attitudes, and practicing sound judgment, strengthening the quality of healthcare these graduates can provide in their communities.

Dr. Rachid Benlamri, Vice President, Academic Affairs at UDST, commented on the programs’ remarkable achievement, stating: “UDST takes pride in educating the next generation of healthcare providers in Qatar and across the globe. The recognition received by EQual Accreditation is a testament to our ongoing efforts to offer exceptional programs that meet internationally recognized standards and contribute to the Nation’s labor needs and Qatar Vision 2030.”

Roman Savka, Director of Health Education Accreditation, Accreditation Canada commented on the notable achievement by the University, saying: “Accreditation Canada congratulates the University of Doha for Science and Technology for receiving its first EQual accreditations. These accreditations for Paramedicine, Medical Radiography, and Respiratory Therapy are a sign of excellence in health education and show UDST’s commitment to ensuring its graduates provide safe, high-quality care at their entry to practice in Qatar’s health system.”

The College of Health Sciences offers 13 cutting-edge programs including two master’s, nine bachelor's and two diplomas. Students’ learning experience takes place in state-of-the-art facilities and is guided by a high caliber of faculty with comprehensive international experience. This exemplary array of programs and offerings supports the University’s mission to build a strong and thriving healthcare workforce.

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

