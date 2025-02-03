Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with four leading entities in the field of aeronautics: AIRBUS, the École Nationale de l’Aviation Civile (ENAC), the Institut Supérieur de l’Aéronautique et de l’Espace (ISAE-SUPAERO) and Qatar Airways. This collaboration is set to propel advancements in aeronautics education, research, and industry-academia partnerships.

Under the agreement, the five organizations aim to work together in several strategic areas, including the creation of joint academic programs at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels and the development of courses and programs in the field of aeronautics. In addition to organizing joint events, conferences, seminars, symposiums, and talks, the collaboration extends to include academic staff and student exchange programs, research collaboration, internship opportunities, and exploring other mutually agreed-upon areas in the future.

The MoU highlights UDST’s commitment to delivering world-class education and research opportunities in Qatar. Speaking on this momentous occasion, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology, stated: “This partnership reiterates UDST’s vision of being a leading institution in applied education focused on fostering innovation, addressing industry needs, and empowering the workforce. Collaborating with esteemed institutions such as Airbus, ENAC, ISAE-SUPAERO and Qatar Airways supports our aim to provide cutting-edge learning experiences and deliver innovative solutions that contribute to Qatar’s economic diversification and advancement in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Together, we are addressing a significant need in Qatar’s growing aeronautical sector, ensuring that we are equipping our graduates with the skills and expertise required to support the nation’s ambitious goals.”

Gabriel Semelas, President of Airbus in Africa and Middle East, remarked:

“We are proud to partner with the University of Doha for Science and Technology, ENAC, ISAE-SUPAERO, and Qatar Airways, fostering innovation and developing the next generation of aviation talents. This agreement reflects our commitment to advancing education and technology in the State of Qatar, shaping the future of aerospace together.”

Nicolas Cazalis, ENAC Vice President, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “This international partnership among the University of Doha for Science and Technology, ISAE-SUPAERO, Airbus and Qatar Airways, will strengthen our collaboration with Qatari higher education to better support the civil aviation industry. Indeed, this partnership is highly relevant to training the high-potential graduates that civil aviation needs, thanks to a very dynamic industry in Qatar.”

Didier Delorme, ISAE-SUPAERO Vice President for Advancement and Innovation, highlighted the significance of this partnership: "ISAE-SUPAERO is delighted to contribute to the development of human capital in Qatar and in the region. The creation of such innovative educational programs will allow to train in Qatar top-level graduates able to meet the needs of the local aeronautical players.”

Captain Khalid Issa Al-Hamadi, Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Flight Operations said: "Our collaboration with Airbus, ENAC, ISAE-SUPAERO and UDST marks a significant step forward in advancing aeronautics education and innovation in Qatar. By leveraging the expertise of these world-leading aviation institutions, we are equipping the next generation of aerospace professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to drive the industry forward. This partnership reflects our commitment to developing a world-class aviation ecosystem in Qatar, fostering innovation and ensuring a sustainable future for the sector."

The University of Doha for Science and Technology is a leading institution in Qatar, offering a wide range of applied programs that combine academic excellence with real-world applications. The École Nationale de l’Aviation Civile, based in France, is a government institution specializing in higher education for civil aviation. Located in France, the Institut Supérieur de l’Aéronautique et de l’Espace (ISAE-SUPAERO) is a public higher education and research institution renowned in aeronautical and space engineering. Airbus S.A.S. is a global leader in aerospace manufacturing and services, dedicated to innovation and sustainability. Qatar Airways is a multiple award-winning airline, that currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 77 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

About QATAR AIRWAYS

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Airline’ for the unprecedented eighth time at the 2024 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, ‘World's Best Business Class’, ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the ‘World’s Best Airport’, as voted by Skytrax for the third time, Hamad International Airport also received the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ accolade for 10 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the second year in a row.

About AIRBUS

Airbus pioneers sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The Company constantly innovates to provide efficient and technologically-advanced solutions in aerospace, defence, and connected services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus designs and manufactures modern and fuel-efficient airliners and associated services. Airbus is also a European leader in space systems, defence and security. In helicopters, Airbus provides efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions and services worldwide.

About ENAC :

The Ecole Nationale de l’Aviation Civile (ENAC), the French Civil Aviation University of the Direction Générale de l'Aviation Civile (Civil Aviation Authority, or DGAC), combines education and research in aeronautical engineering, air navigation and aircraft piloting.

Every year ENAC admits over 2000 students who are enrolled in more than 30 programmes of study, and 3500 trainees enrolled in continuing education programmes.

ENAC’s 29,000 graduates can be found in some 100 different countries on all 5 continents – proof of the university’s international influence.

Its scale and its human and pedagogical resources make ENAC the leading European university of aeronautics today.

About ISAE-SUPAERO :

Founded in 1909, ISAE-SUPAERO is the first university in the world, dedicated to aeronautics. Based in Toulouse, the French and European aeronautical capital and being a reference for higher education and research in aerospace engineering for students and professionals, ISAE-SUPAERO offers a large set of programs and relies on top-level research labs, in close contact with the aerospace industry. 1900 graduate students are enrolled every year, including 275 PhD students. 40% of graduates are international, with more than 60 nationalities present on the campus.

