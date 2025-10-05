Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology is proud to announce that its Diploma in Chemical and Processing Engineering Technology and Diploma in Telecommunications and Network Engineering Technology have been officially accredited by the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission (ETAC) of ABET.

This international recognition affirms the quality and rigor of UDST’s academic programs and aligns them with global standards in engineering technology education. The accreditation enhances the value of UDST qualifications, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the workforce and benefit from greater opportunities for professional recognition and employability.

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: “This achievement demonstrates the University’s commitment to continuous improvement and applied excellence in engineering technology education. Accreditation by ETAC of ABET ensures that our programs meet the highest international standards, equipping our students with the skills and internationally recognized credentials needed to succeed globally. We are deeply proud of our faculty, staff, and students who contributed to this success.”

The accreditation further solidifies UDST’s reputation as a national leader in applied learning, promoting partnerships with industry and ensuring alignment between academic outcomes and the evolving needs of the labor market.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or follow us on UDST Official: