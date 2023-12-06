Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) secured the leading position in fundraising 64,853 Qatari Riyals during Charity Week, an international unity project that brings people together from across the globe to fundraise for orphans and children in underserved communities based upon shared Islamic and humanitarian values. Conducted in affiliation with Education Above All, more than 23 educational institutions in Qatar participated in this initiative.

UDST students led the fundraiser week in collaboration with the Student Engagement Department, a division of Student Affairs, and they successfully involved the entire UDST community by implementing innovative activities and appealing initiatives.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi President of UDST commended this achievement and said: “It is heartwarming to observe our community coming together for a noble purpose, and to see that the University's role extends beyond mere education. By instilling human values, the University is shaping the personalities of its students, helping them evolve into leaders who excel not just in their academic fields but also in community support, becoming valuable contributors to society.”

Dr. Christopher Bridges, Vice President of Student Affairs at UDST, said: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the UDST Charity Week student team. The tireless dedication and exceptional teamwork displayed by them was truly commendable. Charity Week is a testament to the compassion and commitment of our students. I am immensely proud of their selfless contributions, and the positive impact they've made. This accomplishment underscores the spirit of community, generosity, and compassion that defines UDST. I look forward to witnessing the continued success of our students in future endeavors and welcome the prospect of Charity Week returning to UDST next year, further enriching the spirit of philanthropy and collaboration on our campus."

This year, the Qatar Charity Week Team, which involved many prominent schools, colleges, and universities in Qatar, collectively raised the largest sum compared to other participating countries globally. An impressive total of 388,992 Qatari Riyals was gathered, doubling the amount raised in 2022.

The UDST Charity Week core team consisted of students from different Colleges: Sumaiya Rizwan, Nusrat Reda, Bakr Amr, Aaima Baig, Atya-ur-Rehman Said, Abdelillah Benhalima, Rashida Naz and Ezzat Shabbir. Every student was assigned a specific role to ensure the success of the event.

Sumaiya Rizwan, UDST Charity Week Representative, said: “As the proud representative of Charity Week 2023, I am exhilarated by the overwhelming success and impact of this year's events. Witnessing the collaborative spirit of our student volunteers in the diverse activities and the outpouring of generosity by the UDST community has been truly inspiring. It's overwhelming to see the collective efforts of students spanning eight countries, resulting in a total fundraising amount exceeding 12 million Qatari Riyals. I am proud to have been a part of this initiative, grateful for the new friends and memories we all made, and can’t wait to welcome Charity Week back to UDST next year.”

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or Follow us on:

UDST Official: Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube