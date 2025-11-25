DOHA, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) today announced the launch of a groundbreaking digital transformation initiative designed to modernize and optimize university operations through the integrated use of Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure AI Foundry’s agentic application capabilities.

This initiative will establish a unified AI-enabled operational framework across the university leveraging Microsoft 365 Copilot as the natural language interface for faculty and staff, and Azure’s agentic AI framework to automate, orchestrate, and connect complex workflows across departments. The result is a next-generation digital ecosystem that streamlines administrative processes, enhances staff productivity, and positions UDST at the forefront of AI-powered higher education.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST said: “As an applied university rooted in science and technology, we strive to adopt the latest innovations and remain at the forefront of technological advancement. As a Great Place to Work™ entity, we are committed to facilitating the lives of our employees by creating faster, more streamlined processes that connect everyone seamlessly. This adoption also aligns with Qatar’s Digital Agenda 2030, which guides our efforts toward building a thriving, future-ready digital economy. Our partnership with Microsoft spans many years, and today, with the adoption of a unified AI-enabled operational framework, we are empowering our employees and faculty to work more efficiently and enabling our institution to achieve the highest possible outcomes.”

Unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, this initiative is the result of a longstanding collaboration with Microsoft and is delivered under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) as part of the national framework agreement to accelerate digital transformation across the State of Qatar. This national strategic agreement was designed to empower government and semi-government entities to leverage cutting-edge cloud technologies for rapid innovation.

Ahmed El Dandachi, General Manager of Microsoft Qatar, commented: “Agentic AI has the transformative power to enable institutions like UDST to achieve new heights of efficiency and innovation. By orchestrating multiple intelligent agents, Microsoft M365 Copilot empowers universities to streamline operations, solve complex challenges, and foster a more collaborative environment. We are excited to support UDST as they harness the full potential of agentic AI to shape the future of higher education with secure, responsible, and impactful solutions.”

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

