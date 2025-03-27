Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Center of Progressive Reforms in the Republic of Uzbekistan marking a major step in academic cooperation and professional development. The agreement was signed at UDST by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the University, and Mr. Mirshohid Aslanov, CEO and Co-Founder of the Center for Progressive Reforms.

This agreement, facilitated by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Doha, reflects the shared commitment to advancing education, skills development, and economic empowerment. UDST will support the establishment and accreditation of a Vocational Skills Center in Uzbekistan through its expertise and knowledge. Leveraging UDST’s world-class vocational programs, the center will train engineers, industrial workers, and nurses, ensuring that graduates receive certifications that enhance their employment opportunities.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, highlighted the significance of the agreement: “We are pleased to partner with the Center for Progressive Reforms to create impactful educational opportunities that align with our mission of applied learning. This collaboration will enhance academic exchanges, research initiatives, and professional training, ultimately benefiting students, faculty, and the workforce in both Qatar and Uzbekistan.”

Mr. Mirshohid Aslanov, CEO and Co-Founder of the Center for Progressive Reforms, highlighted the importance of the agreement, stating: “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to fostering progressive educational reforms and sustainable development. Working alongside UDST, we look forward to creating training programs that equip professionals with the necessary skills to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market.”

The MoU also ensures that both institutions will engage in knowledge-sharing activities, including workshops, research collaborations, and training sessions, providing students and professionals with valuable expertise and practical learning experiences.

This agreement further strengthens UDST’s position as a leader in applied education and emphasizes its dedication to building meaningful global partnerships that drive academic excellence.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

