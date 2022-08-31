UCC Holding was ranked number 105 globally and number one in the Arab World and Africa on the list of top global contractors in the Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) annual rankings for 2022, which was announced this August.

UCC’s leading position in the industry was recognized in the new rankings published by ENR, a leading global platform of news, data, and analysis for the construction industry. It reported that UCC climbed 27 places this year from rank 132.

In the Arab world, UCC has topped ENR’s rankings followed by Egyptian mega-contractor, Orascom, at Rank 2 (number 111 globally), and another Egyptian mega-firm, Arab Contractors, at Rank 3 (142 globally).

The expansion of UCC’s footprint and depth of capabilities contributed to this global recognition. The group’s current construction portfolio includes various landmark projects across infrastructure and heavy construction, buildings, and marine projects, which are contributing to Qatar’s rapidly growing industries.

Alongside its traditional domestic projects, UCC continuously pursues opportunities in the energy sector for Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects and aspires to expand its footprint to international markets across the globe.

The recognition bolsters UCC’s pre-eminent position within the Qatari and wider Middle Eastern markets as the company gears itself for public listing in Q1 2024 after having engaged with two of the biggest consultancies in the field.

